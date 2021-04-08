High-protein juices to drink after a workout

Dates juice with peanuts and oats

Perfect for breakfast or a drink after a workout
Contains: 20g of Protein; 5.7 g of fiber and 0.74 g of beta-glucan

Ingredients
3 tablespoons chopped clean dates
Half a cup or four tablespoons of Quaker Protein Superfood oatmeal
Half a cup of skim milk
1 1/2 teaspoons peanuts
3 tablespoons plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon chopped orange
Maple honey to taste
1 teaspoon of roasted peanuts for garnish

Preparation
1. Mix all ingredients (except for roasted peanuts) until smooth.
2. Once mixed, pour into a cup and sprinkle with half a teaspoon of roasted peanuts.

Tip: If you are looking for a smoother texture, you can lighten it with a little milk or water.

Hazelnut and cocoa juice with oatmeal

Perfect for breakfast or after a workout
Contains: 21g of Protein; 6.8 g of fiber and 0.74 g of beta-glucan

Ingredients
Half a cup of skim milk
Half a cup or 4 tablespoons of Quaker Protein Super Foods oatmeal
2 tablespoons of plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt
25g peeled and roasted hazelnuts
1 teaspoon cocoa powder
Half a teaspoon of vanilla extract

Preparation
1. Mix all ingredients until you get a smooth consistency.
2. Once mixed, pour it into your favorite cup.

Tip: If you are looking for a smoother texture, you can lighten it with a little milk or water. You can also sweeten it to your liking.

Smoothie Oat-chata maca con avena

This juice “atoll” is perfect as a snack
Contains: 16.7g of Protein; 7 g of fiber and 0.74 g of beta-glucan

Ingredients
Half a cup of skim milk.
Half a cup or four tablespoons of Quaker Protein Superfood oatmeal
1 teaspoon grated coconut
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon maca powder
1 teaspoon flaxseed to garnish
Half a cup of ice

Preparation
1. Mix all ingredients (except for whole flaxseeds) until you get a smooth consistency
2. Once mixed, pour into a cup and sprinkle the flaxseeds.
3. Sweeten according to taste.

Tips:

1. To make a smoothie or ice cream, freeze the milk in an ice cube tray and put everything in a blender.

2. To prepare Atoll, grind the oatmeal and coconut until it becomes a powder. Mix everything with milk in a saucepan over low heat, and stir until it boils. You can add more milk or water to make it less dense.

Read also: What you should know about protein powders

