High-protein juices to drink after a workout

Dates juice with peanuts and oats

Perfect for breakfast or a drink after a workout

Contains: 20g of Protein; 5.7 g of fiber and 0.74 g of beta-glucan

Ingredients

3 tablespoons chopped clean dates

Half a cup or four tablespoons of Quaker Protein Superfood oatmeal

Half a cup of skim milk

1 1/2 teaspoons peanuts

3 tablespoons plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon chopped orange

Maple honey to taste

1 teaspoon of roasted peanuts for garnish

Preparation

1. Mix all ingredients (except for roasted peanuts) until smooth.

2. Once mixed, pour into a cup and sprinkle with half a teaspoon of roasted peanuts.

Tip: If you are looking for a smoother texture, you can lighten it with a little milk or water.

Hazelnut and cocoa juice with oatmeal

Perfect for breakfast or after a workout

Contains: 21g of Protein; 6.8 g of fiber and 0.74 g of beta-glucan

Ingredients

Half a cup of skim milk

Half a cup or 4 tablespoons of Quaker Protein Super Foods oatmeal

2 tablespoons of plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt

25g peeled and roasted hazelnuts

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

Half a teaspoon of vanilla extract

Preparation

1. Mix all ingredients until you get a smooth consistency.

2. Once mixed, pour it into your favorite cup.

Tip: If you are looking for a smoother texture, you can lighten it with a little milk or water. You can also sweeten it to your liking.

Smoothie Oat-chata maca con avena

This juice “atoll” is perfect as a snack

Contains: 16.7g of Protein; 7 g of fiber and 0.74 g of beta-glucan

Ingredients

Half a cup of skim milk.

Half a cup or four tablespoons of Quaker Protein Superfood oatmeal

1 teaspoon grated coconut

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon maca powder

1 teaspoon flaxseed to garnish

Half a cup of ice

Preparation

1. Mix all ingredients (except for whole flaxseeds) until you get a smooth consistency

2. Once mixed, pour into a cup and sprinkle the flaxseeds.

3. Sweeten according to taste.

Tips: 1. To make a smoothie or ice cream, freeze the milk in an ice cube tray and put everything in a blender. 2. To prepare Atoll, grind the oatmeal and coconut until it becomes a powder. Mix everything with milk in a saucepan over low heat, and stir until it boils. You can add more milk or water to make it less dense.