Cardiology has transformed thanks to innovations

elngel Cequier, President of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC).

Angel Secker, The president of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC) has become the second champion of Fenin’s video campaign under the banner # Technology for living. These videos seek to improve the knowledge existing in the community about technological and display innovations The contribution they make to the health of citizens.

in a This new video, Cequier talks about “The Role of Technology in Heart Disease”, and highlights how heart disease has been experienced in recent decades Truly amazing development thanks to technological innovation.

“Health Technology provides speed to reach a diagnosis, Less aggressive techniques From the point of view of how they are treated, the safety and quality of the interventions, as well as the continuity of care, ” Angel Secker.



The importance of healthcare technology

This is the second in a series of videos that, over the course of this year, The two phenene will be sequentially dispersed In it he explains the heads of scientific societies, heads of hospital services, and prominent specialists The role of health technology in treating some diseases Most widespread among the Spanish population.

From Finin they keep that “ Health technology is essential in managing most prevalent diseases And in improving people’s quality of life. ”Therefore, they wanted to start this campaign“ to reflect on the critical importance of this type of technology. ”