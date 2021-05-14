Scientists revive 142-year-old seeds in Michigan

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Scientists at the University of Michigan discovered 20 glass bottles that botanist William Bell buried in 1879, which were filled with sand and more than 10,000 seeds, which had to be discovered every five years, to find out how long they could remain “asleep”

The botanist buried the bottles upside down but without a cap so that the water wouldn’t touch them and determined how long they could stay without losing their germination ability, according to the statement. New York times

Bell inherited the map from campus scholars, but they extended the time between fossils to 10 years, then 20 years.

Some of these containers have already been discovered, but the rest are still waiting to be revealed, in four years from now, it will be botanist Frank Telewski who will have the opportunity to open one, as many botanists have done before. for him. This is to test still viable seeds.

William Bell never invented this experiment spanning more than two centuries. Hence the last bottle must be opened in the year 2100.

The discovered bottle contains more than a thousand seeds: 50 of each 21 different species, from black mustard to white clover to red root amaranth.

After sowing and watering the rest of the seeds, the team will watch, waiting for the seeds Verbascom, 142 years old produces thin green shoots.

University of Michigan

Marjorie Weber, assistant professor of plant biology at Michigan State University.

adn40, the channel by all means. Download the a program

lmo

