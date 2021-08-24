Second National Exercise 2021: When and when will the test exercise be conducted in the event of a possible earthquake

CDMX speakers will sound. (Photo: Quartosoro)

Once again, a massive earthquake drill will be conducted, with the aim of training and preventing an earthquake in the country. According to the Civil Protection, everything is ready to carry out the activity.

In this way, the Government of Mexico, through the Secretariat for Security, Citizen Protection and National Coordination for Civil protection I was invited to participate in the second national exercise 2021, where alarms will be sounded at a specific time and all residents will be able to participate.

According to the authorities, registration of the property should be made on the following online platform available to it. Here.

The drills are for training and disaster prevention. (Photo: Karina Hernandez / Infobae)

When and at what time will the exercises take place?

The training event to learn how to act in the face of an impending earthquake will take place next Sunday 19 of September.

The time set for this will be in 11:30 hours, Central Mexico Time. In this sense, the Civil Protection requested to follow social networks such as: Twitter and Facebook to inform them of the hours of their town or before any change.

What are the 10 things to know about the second workout 2021?

1. – All people can participate.

2. -The exercises should be planned for a scenario that involves preparing a scenario with information closer to reality; regarding the potential consequences or damages to property.

Your choice depends on the specific risks that are most likely to occur in your area. For example: earthquake, flood, tropical cyclone, fire, gas leak, etc.

3. The importance of recording exercises at the national level is to analyze the data to obtain improvements that lead to preventive policies, training procedures, prevention and preparedness in each region.

Therefore, they asked residents to register their home, school or property. Here.

4. Planning is the key to success. In light of this, you should: make a plan to know what to do, simulate emergencies, have a phone book, first aid kit and important documents on hand, identify security areas, emergency exits and meeting points.

5. – Preparing a protection plan such as: detecting risks and security areas inside and outside the home. trace possible evacuation routes; be prepared to make the best decision, which will help you deal with unpleasant phenomena; Do the exercises at least three times a year.

People leave their homes after hearing the seismic warning in various municipalities in Mexico City (Mexico). (Photo: EFE)

6.- Locate your internal civil protection unit at the school or property. For example: floor manager, area or property manager.

7. Apply the applicable procedures or standards. In the case of Mexico City, the seismic alert is activated; However, your property can have a whistle, a group of lights, or a pre-agreed signal.

8.- Share on social networks.

9.- And then… what next? After the exercise is conducted and after the evaluation meeting of the internal civil protection unit, each property should conduct an evaluation with the members of the internal civil protection unit and the event participants, to measure successes and correct failures, the entire implementation process.

10.- Exercise is not a game, because your life can depend on it.

Remember that this activity was developed to prevent and learn from dangerous situations such as earthquakes.

The objectives are: inform; Spreading the culture of civil protection. improve the emergency and disaster response capacity of SINAPROC members; Evaluate and correct effective response to potential real emergencies or disasters; Inspect the security of the property and its surroundings; preparing actions to be taken to improve security conditions; Design evacuation routes, as well as choose where people will gather in the event of a disaster, and draw up a list of recommended tools and materials to have on hand for self-protection, communication and ongoing personnel training.

Remember to file First exercises Last Monday, June 21, as loudspeakers sounded in the capital, and other entities in the republic, as part of an evacuation exercise in the event of a catastrophic scenario.

