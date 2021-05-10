Seville shows itself to the world thanks to Laureus World Sports 2021

Seville is today the capital of world sport With the default party for Delivery of Laureus World Sports 2021, Prestigious awards in international sport, such as the Academy Award for Cinema, which were previously registered in the most emblematic enclave of the city and which have collaborated with the city council through the FIBES-Turismo de Sevilla.

He considered, “This event brings our city back not only to the international front of sport, but also from the point of view of tourism and attracting investments to the city.” Urban Habitat, Culture and Tourism delegate Antonio Muñoz. The delegate commented, “We are talking about a potential audience of one billion people through television and multiple broadcast channels for the concert.”

With actress Paz Vega as President of Ceremonies, the winners will be recognized among 24 international athletes and 6 teams will appear in the shortlist in their five categories, in addition to 3 sports entities that have distinguished themselves in 2020 with their social work.

In short, the best of global sport today, From Raphael Nadal to Lewis Hamilton, Runs through the Japanese tennis player, Naomi OsakaAmerican basketball player Brianna Stewar Difference Bayern Munich and Liverpool Or the Spanish players Forget Fatty Or a biker Joan Mir. But Laureus is, too An excellent opportunity to bring down the international city of SevilleReal Alcázar, Plaza de España, Plaza del Triunfo, Torre del Oro, Muelle de la Sal, Betis street, Barrio de Santa Cruz, Patio de Banderas, Setas de la Encarnación, FIBES, Restaurant Abades, noted Scenarios of concert recording in Some cases like impromptu courts or sports stadiums.

It also collaborated with IMD Municipal Sports Institute and around thirty athletes from various sports clubs in the city: tennis players Maria José Luc Moreno and Ghazlan El Amrani; Athlete with career diversity Raquel Dominguez; Water polo player Ignacio Rodriguez Navarro; Wheelchair basketball players Israel Sanchez Balbuena and Francisco Almagro Moreno; Athlete Alex Salvador Cabrero; Rowing athlete Rossio Lao Sanchez; Basketball players Augusto Rovers and Alassane Idriso. Betis player Joaquín Sanchez, and the cycling / triathlon team consisting of: Agustin Gonzalez Fuentes, Jose Illanes Ruiz, Alejandro Salvador Cabero, Alvaro Esteban Medina, Anna Belén Maroni Perez, Antonio Morales Tolome Jesso, Daniel Adrián Pani Tolome Jessedo, Daniel Adrián Pani Tollagua Muñoz And Noel Reyes Cordero and Miguel ngel Muñoz.

The 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards winners will be announced at this virtual ceremony from Seville. The prizes will be available worldwide from 19:00 CET today, Thursday, May 6, 2021. In Spain, they can be viewed on the TDP of TVE sports channel at dawn from Thursday to Friday, 00:50 and also on RTVE A La Carta.