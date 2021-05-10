McIlroy is back, winning the Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy’s eyes filled with tears as he pondered what he had done and what it all meant. Much has changed and yet it was still there, and still is a force to reckon with, especially in Quail Hollow.

After some moments of anxiety in the eighteenth hole, McIlroy saved a ghost for 68 of 3 below the level that left him at 10 below level and ahead of Abraham Anser (66) in the Wells Fargo Championship.

“Yes, this place was really good for me. Ever since I saw this golf course for the first time, I’ve loved it, since the first time I played, and that love has been exchanged. I’ve played very well here over the years.” Said McIlroy.

It was Sunday that saw McIlroy win the nineteenth in the PGA Tour and third in Wells Fargo (2010, 2015, 2021). It was also the first time that he had won a championship three times, which he described as “very good” and yet this seemed relatively unimportant compared to the fact that he was winning at all.

It’s been 553 days since Rory McIlroy won the World Golf Championship – HSBC Champions. The Wells Fargo Championship is ranked 15th in the official world golf rankings, the lowest since late 2009, and 51st in the FedExCup.

McIlroy’s golf worsened this season after Bryson Deschambeau fought his way to victory at the US Open, losing his swing, and after the last round of 76 at Arnold Palmer call (T10, eight behind Deschamps) last March, he said he was “depressed” and “” You may be looking to go in a different direction. ”

He also failed in the cuts in the players and masters championships, went on vacation to the Bahamas, came home, and continued working. In his 10 matches in Wells Fargo, he now has eight out of the top ten spots, including three wins. He set a field record of 62 wins in 2010 and broke his own record of 61 in his 2015 win. This was his first win as a father and his first with his new coach Pete Quinn; He has also been working with sports psychologist Bob Rotella.

Enser, on the verge of victory

Mexico’s Abraham Anisser was behind leaders Rory McIlroy at the conclusion of the tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina. This was the best result that allowed him to beat competitors such as the Norwegian Victor Hovland and the American Keith Mitchell, his best position so far in 2021. At the Shriners Children’s Open Hospital he was in fourth place and in Valspar the tournament ended in fifth place, with a cumulative total of more than two million dollars so far. In 2021.

Additionally, this is the fourth time in the year that he has finished 10th, with Jalisco Carlos Ortiz ranked 65th, after 290 hits.

Anser also won the 2018 Australian Open in stormy conditions. Like Ortiz, he lives in Texas and is no stranger to the wind, but he said conditions in Quail on Friday afternoon could be tougher than in Australia.

The next tournament on the calendar is AT&T Byron Nelson, and from May 20-23, the PGA Championship, the second major tournament of the season, will take place.

[email protected]