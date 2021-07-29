Shipyard: “Who’s in the Lies”, a disproportionate practice and without press authority

Mexico City (Abro). – Journalist Julio Hernandez-López, “Astillero,” said the federal government’s section called Who’s Who in Lies of the Week, is a “disproportionate exercise, without foundation and without corresponding press authority.”

He even summoned the head of the department being presented Wednesday at the morning conference, Ana Elizabeth Garcia Felches, who last week called the “shipyard” allegations against Seamarnat’s president, Maria Luisa Albores Gonzalez, “false.” The process of declaring a protected natural area in the Sierra de San Miguelito in the state of San Luis Potosi, to provide a public apology.

Related news

“If this is not the case, I will continue legal proceedings at the national level and before the national and international bodies of the union so that the straight, honest and critical journalistic practice is not stigmatized and defamed,” warned the journalist for the newspaper Guillermo Prieto. Chamber of De Palacio National.

“Last week I was accused here of lying three times, in an exercise that seems to me disproportionate, baseless and without press authority corresponding to that process,” the journalist said, adding:

“So I came here to point out that I not only lied, but that I have all the documentation and arguments as a journalist to show that the crux of the matter, which is what matters here in the end, and I hope that the result of the exercises we are doing today leads to the possibility of stopping the suppression of 1805 hectares, which Those that are desirable, which are the privileged, which concern groups of economic power, so that this can be stopped and prevented.”

He then said that his three reasons for attending the morning conference were: “critical journalism, independent, without defamation, without deception, but also without lies.”

As well as defending “without simulation” the environment and the popular process in search of “change” that has been set up in this country that requires “truth and justice, not just sharp reporting, not just verbiage, not just bureaucracy.” “Roll, the truth,” he said.

Indeed, chief journalist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made the assumption that they would not make any concession that would affect the environment: “We will not make any concession, no declaration that goes against the environment. So far, until today, we have not acted in this way and we will not do so with conviction. We are not. Same thing, Julio.”

After an extensive presentation of the case of the Sierra de San Miguelito in San Luis Potosi, the journalist noted:

“I want to end this speech by calling out Ms. Elizabeth Garcia Velches to the fact that, as we real journalists do, when one makes a mistake, they recognize it and make an apology. We hope, after all this, that there will be consistency,” said Ms. Elisabeth Garcia Velches “Astillero” In the authentic journalistic exercise and do what is required.

And the journalist warned that “if this is not the case, I will continue with the legal procedures at the national level and before the national and international bodies of the union so that the upright, honest and critical press will not be stigmatized and defamed.”

He then asked the president of Simarnat, Maria Luisa Albores Gonzalez, to respond to the issue of 1,805 hectares supposed to be destined for a business, “time will prove it and the facts are going.”

Finally, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reminded him that during a visit to the state of San Luis Potosi, he signed with his hand a commitment to “no” to touch the Sierra de San Miguelito.

“I did it, I signed it, it was the first signature. Knowing what businessman Carlos Lopez Medina intends there is indicated; and in addition, he promised “no” in large letters, to defend the entire Sierra de San Miguelito, not just the part that does not matter Mr. Lopez Medina and other investors,” Astillero said.

Immediately, he concluded by saying that in the country “there are many red flags regarding the same modus operandi, which in the end makes it possible to attack the environment.”

Simarnat’s president, Maria Luisa Alboris, previously rejected the journalist’s claim that the federal agency “benefits large predatory real estate companies that specialize in corrupting authorities, politicians, candidates and campaigns.”

“It’s very clear: In the fourth transformation, we are not colluding with anyone, and the creation of a protected natural area is a protection for the residents of San Luis as well as Mexican women and men,” the federal official said.

He added that Simarnat had not removed 1,805 hectares from the project to declare a protected natural area in the Sierra de San Miguelito because the consultation process was still going on.

“There is no decree as such, this is the process you can comment on,” said Alboris Gonzalez, and noted that land owners have the right and authority to know what they really want to do on their land, “because they are the rightful owners.”

The minister called it “nonsense,” a reference to the “shipyard,” as he compared the current government to the administration of former President Vicente Fox, which had offered a 373-hectare mining concession, which had virtually disappeared the iconic San Pedro de San Luis hill. Potosi.

“It’s nonsense, we can’t compare. It ends with the environmental part, it ends with the soil, the plants, and the animals, it ends with the water,” Alboris said.