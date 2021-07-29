Shipyard: “Who’s in the Lies”, a disproportionate practice and without press authority

22 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico City (Abro). – Journalist Julio Hernandez-López, “Astillero,” said the federal government’s section called Who’s Who in Lies of the Week, is a “disproportionate exercise, without foundation and without corresponding press authority.”

He even summoned the head of the department being presented Wednesday at the morning conference, Ana Elizabeth Garcia Felches, who last week called the “shipyard” allegations against Seamarnat’s president, Maria Luisa Albores Gonzalez, “false.” The process of declaring a protected natural area in the Sierra de San Miguelito in the state of San Luis Potosi, to provide a public apology.

“If this is not the case, I will continue legal proceedings at the national level and before the national and international bodies of the union so that the straight, honest and critical journalistic practice is not stigmatized and defamed,” warned the journalist for the newspaper Guillermo Prieto. Chamber of De Palacio National.

More Stories

Nestlé, P&G and Walmart Collaborate to Bring Health, Nutrition and Wellness to Central American Homes – Spanish Version

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Rodríguez Lido will contribute SEMG vision to the National Council for the Specialty of Family and Community Medicine

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Is it healthy to heat food in the microwave?

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Dr. Gindi, from medicine to art as a contemporary sculptor

1 day ago Mia Thompson

the sciences. Microplastics are Trojan horses for marine bacteriaبكتيريا

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Montoya: The scientists supported Castillo because he would promote the Ministry of Science

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Shipyard: “Who’s in the Lies”, a disproportionate practice and without press authority

22 mins ago Mia Thompson

So you can share your location in real time

25 mins ago Leo Adkins

Not opening borders will also affect the US: AMLO

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

US affects Chedraui’s results, revenue drops 1.8%

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

More than 50 artists release Metallica into a charity album

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter