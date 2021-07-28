Nestlé, P&G and Walmart Collaborate to Bring Health, Nutrition and Wellness to Central American Homes – Spanish Version

Guatemala. Under the motto “Unite for Your Well-being,” Nestlé, Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Walmart, the region’s leading companies, have decided to unite for Central American Wellbeing with a campaign offering free, multiple options to promote habits and products that contribute to a healthier life. In an era when promoting healthy lifestyles and good hygiene habits is essential to the health of individuals and their families.

Access to free virtual chats with professionals in nutrition, pediatrics, dermatology, dentistry and veterinary medicine, as well as educational capsules about good nutrition and personal hygiene, discounts and promotional packages on essential products, are part of the benefits of this campaign by Nestlé, P&G and Walmart.

In addition to the above, from August 1 to September 30, consumers of Walmart, Paiz, Maxi Despensa and Despensa Familiar; Those who purchase at least one Nestlé product* and one P&G product in the chain’s physical stores or online shopping platforms, will be able to get an access code for a virtual medical appointment with specialists in general medicine, pediatrics, nutrition, psychology or veterinary medicine.

How do you participate?:

1. Go to the campaign’s official website: www.unidosportubinestar.com

2. Register your personal data and purchased products.

3. Upload a picture of your purchase invoice. This should include the date, Nestlé and P&G products purchased, and the point of sale visible.

After validation of the previous data and in the event of your choice, within a maximum period of 10 calendar days, you will receive an access code and instructions via e-mail to enter the www.aliv.io platform and coordinate your virtual medical appointment.

4. Access www.aliv.io and redeem your benefit, in accordance with the Platform’s usage and availability policies.

“Those of us who work at Walmart have a vision of improving the quality of life of Central American families through always-low prices. That vision is more relevant today than ever, as the pandemic has dramatically affected the purchasing power of consumers. However, we also recognize that When we join forces with our suppliers, we significantly enhance the impact of our contribution,” said Flavio Cotten, CEO of Walmart Central America.

Consumers from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica will simultaneously participate in this innovative promotion and collaboration.

In order to encourage the health, nutrition and hygiene habits of the largest number of consumers in Central America, access codes for more than 2,400 virtual medical appointments per week will be distributed equitably among participating countries, while supplies last. In addition, only one feature per consumer will be allowed.

new challenges

There is no doubt that the current health crisis has hit Central America hard. 75% of Central Americans have been economically affected by this emergency, while 21% confirmed they have lost all of their income and 54% part of it, based on a survey by consulting firm Dichter & Neira of 1,200 downtown people. America.

The economic hit from the pandemic has limited many people’s access to health services. The “Unidos por tu Bienestar” program seeks to give back to these consumers, rewarding their preference with health services and free educational materials to improve their quality of life.

The well-being of consumers has always been a priority for Nestlé. Promoting healthy lifestyles allows us to contribute to the quality of life of consumers and, with it, the lives of the communities in which we operate. For this reason, we are part of “Unidos por tu Bienestar”, an effort that will allow us to reward the loyalty of our customers with access to first-class health information and services”, stated Juan Gabriel Reyes, President and CEO of Nestlé Central America.

For his part, Carlos Giraldo, Senior Vice President of P&G Central America, emphasized that today it is more important than ever to promote habits and products among consumers that help them live healthier lives: “At P&G, we are committed to being a force for To be good and grow through our brands and thus be able to help improve the quality of life of consumers today and consumers of future generations.

