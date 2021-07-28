Rodríguez Lido will contribute SEMG vision to the National Council for the Specialty of Family and Community Medicine

First Vice President and Head of the Teaching and Medical Education Department of the Spanish Society of General Practitioners and Family Physicians (SEMG), Pilar Rodriguez Lido, was named Member of the National Committee for Family and Community Medicine, representing the above-mentioned scientific society.

The appointment was officially announced last Monday, July 26, by the Secretariat of the National Council for Specialties in Health Sciences, under the General Sub-Directorate for Professional Training and Organization of the Ministry of Health.

From the Spanish Society of General Practitioners and Family Doctors (SEMG) appreciate this news very positively, since it is important that all medical associations defending the interests of all family doctors in the country are represented in this body.

Back to commission

Rodriguez Lido highlights the fact that SEMG has once again become part of the National Committee for Family and Community MedicineWhich will allow the Scientific Society to continue working in the specialty, from now on, also from within the official institutions. “We have been working for some time to make our voice reach one of the bodies that regulate the foundations of specialization, and now we will be able to add our efforts to the efforts of the body”, pressures.

The Vice President of SEMG notes that her appointment comes at an ideal time to be able to work in this specialty, a time when family medicine specialists are in precarious conditions due to the current health crisis. “Family physicians have the opportunity, at this time, to reorganize and return from a health system in critical condition and lead the continuity of care for the population, as the basis of the health system”, Add. “Behind a crisis, there is always an opportunity, and family medicine is the key to getting out of this crisis.”

In the same way, it is vital to “work to enhance the training of residents to replenish overburdened primary care in a weak health system, precisely because they will be the specialists who can reorganize the SNS,” according to the SEMG vice president. “Resident training is one of the pillars continuity Family Physician Training It is an opportunity to save a health system that has been exhausted by the epidemic that has brought it to an extreme.”

