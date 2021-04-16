Shooting in San Antonio, Texas. They reported two dead and several wounded

5 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The authorities responded to A. Shooting on the road between, Near Westfield, refer to local media. According to reports, there is Two dead and several wounded.

officer San Antonio Police What or what Injured in his hand Police Chief William McManus said that during a traffic stop on the western side of the city on Friday morning, the suspects exchanged fire, killing two people.

McManus, who confirmed that the information he provided was preliminary, said he had the opportunity to check the officer’s body camera without sound.

Read also: Police kill a minor in Chicago who gets on fire

The officer, a five-year veteran of the administration, stopped traffic in a truck operated by three people at Complex 2300 of Ben Road.

McManus said the officer had a “casual conversation” with the driver for a few minutes until an hour The driver took out his pistol and shot the officerHe hits him once on the hand and once on the walkie-talkie.

McManus said the officer opened fire during the retreat, wounding and killing the driver and passenger, and both men are believed to be in their 20s.

McManus said that the third passenger, a woman, was shot in the torso and taken to hospital.

On Thursday, a police officer shot me A man opened fire Right outside San Antonio International Airport.

Ohm / hm

