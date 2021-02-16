Simple neck and double chin lift exercises

We take good care of our face or hands all the time, but we rarely worry about the neck or double chin. Maggie Mountain It tells you two simple exercises to strengthen these areas of the human body.

The first exercise

This exercise improves neck flexibility and tightens to eliminate sagging.

You should sit up straight and face the ceiling. Stretch your neck as much as possible and do an “O” exercise.

Open your mouth for three seconds and close it. You can repeat these exercises 10 times and you can perform up to three times

The second exercise

This exercise consists of placing the chin on the shoulder. You should be sitting with your back straight and your shoulders very comfortable

Keep your eyes straight forward and when ready, turn your chin to the left and slide it toward your shoulder.

Then return to the starting position and repeat the same procedure on the right side, with the neck tightened well, It’s as if you are sitting but for this area of ​​the body.

This exercise You can do this up to 15 times and perform 2 series. If you do this consistently, you will see that your double neck and chin will grow stronger.

We hope this information can help you!