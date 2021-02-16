Six African countries are on alert for the Ebola outbreak

Geneva.- The World Health Organization (Who is theIt stated on Tuesday that it has put six African countries on alert due to the recent outbreak Ebola Emerging in Guinea Conakry and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

This came today at a press conference for the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Who is theMargaret Harris, who did not clarify the six countries that had been alerted, although she indicated that among them were Liberia and Sierra Leone, which along with Guinea suffered serious outbreaks of this disease between 2013 and 2016.

Harris stressed, “They are acting quickly to prepare and prepare for any possible injury.”

Guinea Conakry declared the new outbreak last Sunday, while the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which had suffered another outbreak between 2019 and 2020, reported new cases on February 7.

A spokeswoman Who is the He explained that the health authorities in the two countries had identified 300 possible cases linked to the outbreak in the Congo and more than a hundred cases in Guinea.

Patients who died from Ebola The number has risen to five in Guinea Conakry, the National Health Security Agency reported today (ANSS) From that West African country.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the authorities officially launched a vaccination campaign against the disease on Monday.

agv