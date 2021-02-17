Investing in science and technology development is the best option for achieving progress and prosperity

During the opening of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (I + E), Minister of Finance, Rodrigo Jarque, emphasized that the development of science and technological innovation for the state government of Mexico is the best investment that can be made to build virtuous circles of progress and well-being.

Rodrigo Jarque inaugurated the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (I + E), organized by the Edoméx Economic and Financial Development Secretariats. (Image: Private).

The forum, which opened today and lasts for two days, is attended by representatives of the Inter-American Development Bank, In addition to 10 companies, 3 federal entities and 100 training and technology development organizations, it is organized by the Economic and Financial Development Secretariats, through the Mexiquense Entrepreneur Institute responsible for Anahy Ramírez Vilchis, and the Mexiquense Science and Technology Council led by Bernardo Elmraz Calderon.

In his message to the participants, Minister Jarque confirmed that the administration of Governor Alfredo del Mazo has been established Four science, technology and innovation strategic lines aiming to link with the productive sector, among them is the Scholarships Program for Higher Education and Postgraduate Studies, which consists of 3,000 scholarships for students.

Next to Launching the technology-based Young Entrepreneur Program in which 10 million pesos are invested for students and graduates Technical jobs seeking to develop innovations.

Likewise, 50 public places will be adapted as areas for spreading science and technology, through the provision of internet access.

Strategy is also a program It links business, higher education and Mypimes to develop technology-based productive enterprises between entrepreneurs and the government.

Mexiquense Institute of Entrepreneurs (IME) and The Mexiquense Council for Science and Technology (Comecyt) renews its invitation to entrepreneurs and small entrepreneurs to participate in the activities planned for tomorrow, Wednesday 17, Which will start operating from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM, through the website https://ime.edomex.gob.mx/eventos.

