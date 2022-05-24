So you can watch YouTube without ads for free on Android and Android TV

Related news

Watch Youtube No ads completely free It’s a possibility at your fingertips, and you don’t need YouTube Premium for it, just like being able to listen to music on the platform when the screen is off, As we already knew you.

Thanks to some third-party apps, you can enjoy your favorite content from YouTube without having to watch ads before and after each video, In addition to downloading them or listening to them in the background.

YouTube apps, after closing YouTube fanciedThey’re an option to consider if you don’t want to pay for YouTube Premium, and we’ll show you some that can be used for your mobile phone and for your Smart TV.

How to watch YouTube without ads on Android

NewPipe

free android

In Android there Various applications that allow you to watch YouTube without ads Thanks to some modifications made to it I was able to improve the official app, at least in this aspect.

NewPipe It is one of those applications, and it has the advantage of having a very simple interface that allows you to see a preview of more content than the official application.

NewPipe video and audio settings

free android

You won’t be able to sign in to your Google account to enjoy your subscriptions, but You can import it or subscribe to channels locally To be able to have your favorite content at hand.

Within each video you will have many distinct options Like listening to a video in the background While you are in another application or even download the video in the format and quality you want to save in the memory of the mobile phone.

NewPipe subscriptions

free android

How could it be otherwise? NewPipe has no ads, And it has a lot of options in the configuration to improve your experience as much as possible.

Download NewPipe from your website.

You can choose the default quality for the videos, use an external audio player, control the brightness by gestures, play with Kodi, or even limit playback when using mobile data.

FreeTube

free android

On the other hand, we already talked about FreeTubewhich is one of the most interesting alternatives to Android for the operating system Watch YouTube without ads and enjoy more premium features Like downloading videos.

This app also has a simplified design that makes Browse the platform is simple and intuitive, Including the classic search engine at the top next to the configuration button.

The possibility to download is present, in video and audio format, depending on your preference. you can even Choose the quality of each shape to fit your needs.

Download LibreTube from github.

These are two great options that you can install on both your Android phone and tablet by downloading them from their GitHub repositories.

YouTube without ads on Android TV

Smart Tube

free android

On Android TV, the idea is somewhat similar. You have to install an alternative YouTube app that allows you to do that Watch platform videos without ads.

In this case, SmartTubeNext is one of the most interesting applications – although not the only one – which is also available for download on GitHub.

Picture in Picture on SmartTubeNext

free android

To install it, you have to download and install the APK file by opening it from the file explorer on your smart TV with Android TV. can you Transfer it using a USB stick, same.

SmartTubeNext Player

free android

This is an app that, according to its developer, is completely unable to display ads, so your experience will be ad-free.

Next to, Uses FolloworBlock To skip video slideshows in which the sponsor is announced.

Download SmartTubeNext from github.

In addition, it is also compatible with Picture in Picture mode which will allow you to continue watching your videos even if you navigate through other parts of the interface.

