How to free up space on your Google Drive

Let’s start with the simplest. Once you are logged into your Google Drive account, you can manually choose the files you want to delete and move them to the Trash. It will remain in the trash for 30 days, during which you can restore it again.

The first thing you need to know is How much space do you have on google drive? And how much you have. Please note that your storage is shared between Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos. In fact, if your account Reach storage limit You can be left without an important function such as not being able to send or receive emails. So that this does not happen, we will give you a series of recommendations so that you can free up space in your account.

If you want to permanently delete it, you don’t have to wait for 30 days, but you can empty the Trash. If you delete or restore multiple files or folders temporarily or permanently at once, it may take some time for the changes to be reflected in your account.

On your computer, go to drive.google.com. On the left, click on Trash. Click File. At the top, tap Delete permanently.

You can use different filters to delete files. One of the most useful is “Delete Drive Files by Size”. This way, you will be able to simplify the process and release the largest possible volume directly. To do this, you need to access your account on a computer and Check the files arranged from the file using the most space to the least used.

Delete large emails in Gmail

It might be your email account that’s taking over your Google Drive space. To do this, we can also simply access a filter that detects which emails weigh more, either because of the content of the mail itself or because of the attachments it contains.

To locate these heavy emails, simply type in the Gmail search box «Has: Larger elbow: * m«, where the asterisk has been replaced by the number of megabytes you want the emails that appear in the results to weigh as a minimum. For example, has: attachment larger: 10M will display emails of 10MB or larger.

Once you select the location, select the emails you don’t need and click delete. To permanently delete it, click on “Menu” and then “Trash” on the left side of the page. At the top, click Empty trash now.

To permanently remove emails from your Spam folder regardless of their weight, at the top, click Delete all spam now. You can also select specific emails and click delete permanently.

Google One Storage Manager

If you want to automate the process somewhat, you can use an extension one google official. This checks the files you have stored in Google services, such as Gmail, Google Drive or Google Photos and deletes what you no longer need so you can enjoy more storage space.

This manager will group items together where you can quickly free up space, such as emails and files you’ve sent to the trash but weren’t permanently deleted, emails marked as spam, large files, or emails with large attachments .

This tool can be a bit messy if you’re not sure which files to delete and which files to protect, but it’s definitely best suited to freeing up space if you think you don’t have anything important in your Google Drive and you can brute force it.