Social networks are on fire with this iPhone problem
Good weather is arriving in many places and summer is just around the corner. What could be a joy for many, is a dislike for many iPhone owners, who fear heat will ruin their iPhone experience or their phone. It is known that file overheating problems Excessive heat can take its toll on your device, and that’s the case with some iPhones this year.
Not just because of the heat of the environment, but because The new update continues with problems It is overheating that affects many owners of Apple devices. If this was indeed a serious problem under normal circumstances, the weather by now might very well have resolved it.
A few months ago, we announced that the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro have been overheating with minimal use since launch, with no solution so far. New updates don’t seem to fix it. At this time, Apple has not ruled on the matter or confirmed that it will resolve the issues.
It hasn’t been many days since we reported that iOS 16.4 is affecting devices that are being updated, making them overheat. The latest known version of the operating system to date It does not end with solving these problems Which pisses off a lot of brand users.
Social networks do not shut up, iPhone fails more often
Indeed, in social networks we can see many opinions about iPhone problems with heatEspecially now that summer is approaching. Some people even regret that their phones don’t charge for this reason. There are not a few people who think like this user:
I’m like my iPhone, with the heat I don’t do well
I’m like my iPhone with heat is not working well
May 1, 2023 • 02:03
More Twitter users are lamenting it, asserting that it’s a bad time to own an iPhone in this heat or in a condition iPhone in hot times is the worst. Another confirms that little is said about the fact that the time for the iPhone to start heating up due to heat has already begun. The truth is, if heat can normally affect Apple phones, now there is more. Complaints are widespread and do not stop there, in addition to previous complaints about this issue in previous updates. Some even teased them with a video showing their concerns.
Money Guillory
@tweet
I don’t know if it’s iOS 16.4 or how hot it is in Mexico, but I feel like if I’m using the iPhone while it’s charging, this will happen to me hahaha 💀. https://t.co/glAz7RofcQ
May 1, 2023 • 01:27
Hopefully a The new update is finally out With the problems of Apple devices with heat and its users can enjoy a satisfactory user experience as soon as possible, although at the moment it seems that this has not yet been achieved.
This is what you should do while fixing it
In the meantime, what you can do is the following:
- Always update to Latest version available that you find
- Avoid exposing your phone to extreme temperatures, and keep it away from extreme heat
- If you notice it getting too hot, don’t use it and it might be a good idea to turn it off
- Do not charge the mobile while it is hot
- Try not to use resource-hungry games or apps if the phone is hot or in a very hot area
- Close applications that you are not using
- Reboot and see if that works better
- Avoid wireless charging, which causes overheating issues on some models
- If it happens while charging, please check your charger or cable or if there is any other problem
- Remove the cap if you have it
“Evil coffee nerd. Analyst. Incurable bacon practitioner. Total twitter fan. Typical food aficionado.”