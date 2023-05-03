OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT mastering course: so you can sign up

This OpenAI course is titled “ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers” and you can sign up for it for free, but only for a limited time.

OpenAI offers an official course on AI that will make you an expert in ChatGPT

open ai, The company behind the most famous chatbot in history, ChatGPTjust partnered with DeepLearning.AI, a training company led by Andrew Ng, co-founder of the popular online course platform Coursera and who was Head of AI at Google Brain and Baidu for Launch an official online course on AI that will make you an expert in ChatGPT.

Next, we tell you everything you need to know about this OpenAI course and We explain how you can sign up for it for free.

What does the official OpenAI course offer and how can you sign up for it?

This ChatGPT course, taught by Andrew Ng himself and Isabella Fulford, a member of the OpenAI technical team, is titled “ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers”, It lasts 1.5 hours Its goal is to provide software developers with the skills to be able to Integration of Large Language Models (LLMs, such as GPT-3.5 and GPT-4) into application creation.

Thus, through this course, participants will be able to receive information not only about the operation of LLMs, but also about the use cases of LLM APIs, which can be applied to areas such as Summarizing and editing texts (summaries of user reviews for brevity, translation, spelling and grammar checking…)information inference (classification of opinions, extraction of topics …) or Expanding ideas (automatic writing of emails…).

In addition, this ChatGPT course will also tell you how you can Learn to write effective claims To perform chatbot search in the best way possible Create custom chatbots from a specific master.

For all of the above, the only prerequisite for taking this course is that you have Some programming concepts in Pythonso that it is open to different profiles of computer programmers and engineers.

To enroll in this course, you simply have to do so access to their website And click the “Learn for Free” button to register for it. If you are interested in taking this ChatGPT course, we recommend that you enroll as soon as possible, as it is stated on their website cover, Free for a limited time.