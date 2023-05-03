This is Double Dragon Gaiden, the unexpected arcade game

First up was the return of Streets of Rage. Then it was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ turn, well, Final Fight is very present in the Street Fighter saga. After the dotted line, it was only a matter of time before we saw the return of Double Dragon. Of course, in this case it would be more than just a Beat’em up to use: You will mix street fighting with roguelite. Now that’s a double mix!

In other words: if Arc System Works made a brave return to the NES stage with a Double Dragonnow delegates to Modus Games the challenge of daring to take a step forward Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragonspice mechanics I am against the neighborhood With a new dynamic mission selection feature. Results? Judge for yourself.

Indeed, aesthetics Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragon It’s a success in its own right, after the colorful, split-through path of TMNT Shredder’s Revenge or River City Girls 2, but it retains that quirky identity in the characters and settings of the original arcade and NES games.

A very interesting way to increase replayability, but also to give each game extra variety. Before everything Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragon It will be one of the new batch of arcade games with the largest number of characters: Modus announced that we will have no less than 13 street fighters.

In fact, we’ll start with four characters including Billy and Jimmy Lee (of course) plus the very feisty Marian and the indispensable tank brute who in this case would be Uncle Mateen. Of course, the system is already expected to unlock the rest with the game codes that we find during the game.

And be warned, when it comes to hitting four-arms, we’ll serve you well: it’s about Quarrels for couples Where we can take turns designing our own collections. Which does not close the door, in addition to local co-op, and even the Steam version already anticipates that there will be Remote Play Together to share games with one copy of the game. They are all hits.

When and Where? Without an exact date, Modus expects it Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragon It will be available during the second half of 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Generous series of suplexes and round kicks are coming.