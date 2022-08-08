Solidarity exhibitions at Barceló Punta Umbría Beach Resort collect €10,000

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Another summer, the Barceló Punta Umbría Beach Resort organizes solidarity festivals on Saturdays in July and August.

Dozens of activities, including live music, makeup workshops, and the classic attractions of a mechanical bull or rocking castle, as well as food and drink stalls. A big solidarity party where you can enjoy family time where Guests can enjoy these activities using a ticket/donation of a token amount of €1.

The profits obtained during the month of July exceed 10,000 euros and will go to the AGUA Y + Agua Limpia Para Todos project of the Barceló FoundationTo create clean water wells.

The project is considering building a total of 10 water wells during 2022 in Turkana (Kenya), 25 wells in Uganda and 8 more in Burkina Faso, among other water infrastructure measures. These wells are part of a total of 200 hand wells, rehabilitation, installation of hydraulic networks, water sources, construction of latrines and solar panels, Distributed between the Turkana region of Kenya, as well as in Uganda, Burkina Faso and Haiti, which is expected to be completed in 2023.

More Stories

The economy • is worse than we think • Alejandro Gomez-Temez – Alejandro Gomez-Támez

12 hours ago Mia Thompson

The regional chamber must analyze whether Sheinbaum and Ebrard have broken the law

20 hours ago Mia Thompson

Anti-discrimination board opens case for potential racism at Sonora Grill

1 day ago Mia Thompson

La Nación / IDB will give resources to Paraguay to promote electric mobility

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Luis Vizcaino is associated with the operation

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The mood in the economy is… strange

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The days on Earth are longer and science still can’t explain them

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Cali 2022: Isa Town wins gold in 5000m with stunning finish

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Why should you delete the cache | Android | Mobile phones | wander | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

He orders Pietro to bring Bolivar’s sword to him, after the last disdain from Ivan Duque

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

La Jornada – US Recession: Yes, No, Maybe

4 hours ago Leland Griffith