Solidarity exhibitions at Barceló Punta Umbría Beach Resort collect €10,000

Another summer, the Barceló Punta Umbría Beach Resort organizes solidarity festivals on Saturdays in July and August.

Dozens of activities, including live music, makeup workshops, and the classic attractions of a mechanical bull or rocking castle, as well as food and drink stalls. A big solidarity party where you can enjoy family time where Guests can enjoy these activities using a ticket/donation of a token amount of €1.

The profits obtained during the month of July exceed 10,000 euros and will go to the AGUA Y + Agua Limpia Para Todos project of the Barceló FoundationTo create clean water wells.

The project is considering building a total of 10 water wells during 2022 in Turkana (Kenya), 25 wells in Uganda and 8 more in Burkina Faso, among other water infrastructure measures. These wells are part of a total of 200 hand wells, rehabilitation, installation of hydraulic networks, water sources, construction of latrines and solar panels, Distributed between the Turkana region of Kenya, as well as in Uganda, Burkina Faso and Haiti, which is expected to be completed in 2023.