South Africa tops the list of countries reporting the most economic crimes

According to the survey conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers every year, five African countries are among the ten countries where white-collar crimes are most reported. France and Mexico are also at the top of the list.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers' annual 6-year Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey, South Africa is, by far, the country where these types of cases are reported the most. The survey was conducted based on interviews with 7,200 people in 123 countries.

While the global percentage is 49%, the percentage in Africa is 77%. The most frequently reported crimes were embezzlement, consumer fraud and fraud, demonstrating, according to the report, that “the entire supply chain is plagued by crime.”

One of the most famous and recent cases of this type of crime in South Africa was the Steinhoff scandal, a multinational company that changed its balance sheets for several years to inflate the value of the company and to benefit the then billionaire Christo Wiese.

Among the ten countries with the most cases of economic crimes, there are four African countries in addition to South Africa: Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Tanzania. France comes in third place after South Africa and Kenya, with a rate of 71%. In seventh place came Belgium, in eighth place was China, and in ninth place was a Latin American country: Mexico, with a rate of 58%.