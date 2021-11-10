Spain ranked 11th and already contributes 3.3% to global science

Spain has risen to eleventh place in the world and is already contributing 3.3 percent of scientific production It is produced every year in the world and many of these works, including several investigations into covid-19, have also been among the most cited.

Data from the Ministry of Science and Innovation reveals this Last year, Spain crossed the 100,000 mark for the first time, or to be ranked seventh in the world in publications related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which is responsible for the global epidemic.

With these numbers, Spain joins World Science Day for Peace and Development, A celebration promoted by the United Nations for twenty years and focused in this edition on climate change and the contribution of research to combating this global challenge.

In light of the data, the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morante, emphasized the contribution of Spanish scientists around the world and stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to ensure that the knowledge they generate is transmitted to society.

The goal is to achieve “levels of excellence”





In comments to EFE, Morant emphasized that The goal is to ensure that Spain is also ‘at standards of excellence’. In imparting this knowledge and publications, so that it becomes a “tangible and useful” progress for people.

Data from his ministry reveal that 15 out of every hundred documents of Spanish scientific production belong to the “select” group of 10 percent that make up the world’s most cited works, and that this level of “excellence” is comparable to that of countries like Germany or France.

Or that the Spanish scientific production is cited more than the world average and most of the research work carried out is published in the most famous and relevant journals in the world.

“Our scholars are essential to society”, stated the Head of the Department of Science and Innovation, and wanted to focus the celebrations for the International Day on the staff, and in particular on the hundreds of scientists who had been working for nearly two months “without rest” in La Palma to try to anticipate and reduce the damage caused by the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Biologists, oceanographers, agrobiologists, microbiologists, health researchers, meteorologists and volcanologists “face fire, gas, ocean and lava minute by minute to gain knowledge that guides emergency actions with assurance,” Morant said.

It has influenced the challenge of continuing to bring science, innovation and technology closer to citizens and the occasion that provides for the celebration of World Science Day – at the center of Science Week – to showcase the work that scientists do in laboratories, research centers, museums or universities.

opportunities for youth

The minister stressed that Science and technology “will open up a world of good job opportunities for our youth” And the importance that his administration will give to scientific publishing – with the 2022 budget for this purpose it amounts to 4.5 million euros.

From the ministry we work until our researchers They have more means and facilities to perform their work,” Highlighting the EFE, the Minister emphasized that this commitment was already reflected in 2021 “with the largest budget in the history of our Ministry”.

UNESCO promoted the World Science Day for Peace and Development, which celebrates its twentieth anniversary this year, to influence the commitment made at the World Science Congress held in Budapest for the responsible use of research for the benefit of societies and to raise the profile of the public. Awareness of the importance of overcoming the gap between science and society that has been greatly reduced during the pandemic.

In this edition, coinciding with the final phase of the Glasgow Summit (COP26), World Science Day focuses on climate change and the contributions that research and technology can make to build better prepared societies for one of the planet’s major threats.