Stark County movie explores the inequalities between runners and runners

Normal TWP. – Patti Lovell started thinking about life after retiring at the age of 62.

Working as a teacher and librarian was satisfactory. She also has her volunteer work with Girls on the Run of Stark County.

The avid runner has completed several marathons, including Boston, as well as the half marathon.

But the Blaine resident has yet to explore and direct her interest in creative writing. He wrote draft novels but did not seek publication. He has written many draft texts.

“I started writing motion pictures two years ago,” Lovell said. “I think the only thing that really stops anything is putting in the effort to make it happen.

“When you’re 62 and your friends and family die, it definitely motivates you.”

So Lovell embarked on a short film called Miles to Go, inspired by his long-distance running experience where he commented on the inequality between men and women who are re-creating fitness or running competitively.

Lovell worked as a writer, director, and producer.

The nearly nine-minute film ended with a special screening for family and friends on June 10 at the Lincoln Lions Theater in Massillon.

Male and female runners

Lovell said “Miles to Go” spreads drama and humor.

Wealthy times correlate with food cravings, bathroom breaks, fitness clothing, safety, fitness goals, physical appearance, and the stresses of daily life, with those issues compared to the women’s versus men’s prism. But overall, the short film maintains a serious tone.

“I wanted it to be subtle, but not preachy, about the differences between a man who runs and a woman,” Lovell said. “And you’ll always get a better reaction if you can get a little humorous.”

“Since I’m a runner, I remember getting up at 4 in the morning before I went to teach,” she added.

“…I should be able to, but people will tell me that you should never run alone, especially in the dark.”

Former English teacher

Lovell, a native of Canton and a graduate of GlenOak High School, taught high school English for eight years, including four years at GlenOak.

After receiving her Master’s degree in Library Science from Kent State University, she worked as a librarian at GlenOak High School and later at Marlington High School.

In 2010, Lovell founded Girls on the Run of Stark County and served as a manager for five years. The group’s goal is to inspire girls to be happy, healthy and confident while integrating creatively into the programme.

She is married to John Lovell II, who studies biological sciences at the Stark campus of Kent State University.

modest expectations

With the help of Josh Branch, GlenOak High School’s local media coordinator and video production coach, Lovell completed “Miles to Go,” which he would like to participate in at the Cleveland International Film Festival, as well as entry-level festivals. .

Lovell said the film is not yet available to an online audience.

He explained, “Since some film festivals have shown the film so as not to notify you until March 2022, I cannot show the film there.”

However, Lovell plans to publish the film on YouTube in the future.

He admitted his eagerness to show the film even with family and friends.

But “the real test is to sit down with people who don’t know me or who don’t know the participants and assess their reactions.” and “If I make another movie, I’ll try to get a focus group to see a copy of my movie before the final show.”

“You have to do the first and learn a lot,” he said of his short film. “And if he enters (a film festival), that’s fine.”

“Let’s face it, it’s not an Oscar-winning movie,” Lovell admitted. “It’s just something I wanted to do.”

GlenOak Connection

Branch and Lovell met through a mutual friend.

The branch handled all technical aspects of the project, including photography, editing, lighting and sound.

Lovell said the self-financed movie was made for $5,000 and was shot in Stark County for four days last year before finishing editing in May. Filming locations included Middle Branch Trail, part of Stark Parks.

Two branch alumni worked closely on the project: DJ Donald, a 2017 GlenOak alumnus, and Brandon Young, a 2015 GlenOak alumnus, who served as assistant editor.

“My role was to translate Patty’s concept and vision into a tangible product through the filmmaking process,” said Branch, a Hoover High School alumnus. “I wanted to be true to her story and make sure we could share that message with others.

Branch said it was fun working with Lovell on his first film project.

said Branch, who has worked on documentary projects in Mexico, Russia, Australia and Uganda through Faith Bible Church in Stark County.

“The film shows how many things I take as a man for granted, even if it seems as simple as going for a run in the morning,” said Branch, who is also a former Goodyear photographer. “I feel like Patti managed to achieve an amazing split in the film, showing the seriousness of the real world problem, yet making the film short and interesting.

“…I am proud of our work on this film and the message it conveys.”

You better do it now

Even if his first film doesn’t make it to a festival, Lovell especially hopes Miles to Go will inspire others to pursue late or faltering goals.

“I’ve always promoted trying new things no matter your age,” he said. “As you get older, there isn’t much time left, so you better do it now.

“This is the most important. If you think you have all the time in the world and you can do it later, you are wrong… because life can change quickly.

