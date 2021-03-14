Stephen Hawking: 3 years after his death, why was he so important in science?

Stephen Hawking It is likely to be My body – my body Most famous in the world of science and popular science. His theories also included astrophysics and cosmology and provided important theories about relativity and about black holes in space.

Action Stephen Hawking Who passed away on March 14, 2018, has changed the way we understand it Universe Really. However, have you ever wondered why?

Contribution to black holes theory

The idea of ​​a black hole goes back to many previous contributions Hawking On the topic. In fact, this concept has been recorded since the 18th century, but it was Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity, published in 1915, that caused the topic to be taken very seriously. Stephen Hawking I was added to this theory by determining the evolution of black holes since Quantum Physics Thus merging gravity with thermodynamics.

Confirm the big bang

The origin of the universe was a great explosion © Getty Images

theory Stephen Hawking About black holes in proving that the Big Bang may have been the origin of the universe. According to the scientist, black holes were like the Big Bang but in the opposite direction, which is why it was possible to understand how they worked. One of the most daring affirmations Hawking In this sense, Einstein’s theory of general relativity suggested that space and time both have a beginning in the Big Bang and that their ends are in black holes. Moreover, at the end of his life he was already studying the existence of other universes.

Theory of everything

This was perhaps one of his theories that caught the most attention. In it, the scientist proposes that the universe operates under well-defined laws, which, if you understand, could explain the origin and end of the universe. Universe.

I am working on awareness

Stephen Hawking has written several bestsellers © Getty Images

In addition to his invaluable work as a physicist, Hawking He also contributed a lot to the world of Science For his work in scientific publishing. Especially with regard to cosmology. In this branch, it is listed as the best selling author in the world. Some of his books were best seller, as they are Brief history of time s A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes.

Awards and honors

Hawking Possesses 13 honorary titles. He was awarded the CBE (1982), a Companion of Honor (1989) and the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2009). In addition, he is the recipient of several awards such as Fundamental Physics (2013), Copley Medal (2006) and Wolf Foundation Prize (1988). He was a member of the Royal Society and a member of the US National Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, among others.

Self-development

A very impressive side of life Stephen Hawking It was his ability to move forward despite the physical hardships he faced throughout his life. As is known, the scientist suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative disease that ultimately impaired his ability to move and speak. However, despite this important limitation, the man continued to marvel at Universe And to share his knowledge, even with the help of technology that has allowed him to express himself. Including a sonic compound to be able to speak after a tracheostomy. In fact, the doctors said Stephen Hawking He would not live more than two years due to the presence of this disease in his body, and he lived with it for 55 years. People diagnosed with ALS usually have a life expectancy of 14 months, and patients usually no more than five years. In this sense, there is no doubt that the world is also an extraordinary exception.

Stephen Hawking He died exactly three years ago at his home in the UK. His family never shared the details of the death, and only commented that he left safely. Now, with all of these above points, it goes without saying that his legacy transcends time and that he changed the world of music forever. Science.