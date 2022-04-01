Stop the electrical repair early in the morning – El Sol de México

The PRI deputy, Marco Antonio Mendoza Bustamante, personally introduced an electricity reform initiative similar to that launched by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Hours later, after demarcating the parliamentary bloc of the Constitutional Revolutionary Party, he withdrew from it.

“On the instructions of the National Executive Committee (CEN) of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and Alejandro Moreno, President of this political institute, Federal Representative Marco Antonio Mendoza withdrew his author’s initiative which reformed and added Articles 25, 27 and 28 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, In electrical matters”, the party ruled.

The initiative presented by Mendoza Bustamante coincides with the presidential initiative in granting the exclusive supply of energy to the CFE, as well as the implementation of the energy transition, since it also does not limit the participation of the private sector to a percentage.

It also proposes the reintegration of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) into the CFE, including its powers, as proposed by President Lopez Obrador.

Article 25 states, “The state will guarantee electricity as a human right to Mexicans and will promote its supply in accordance with standards of social justice, productivity and sustainability.”

With regard to acquisitions, it is suggested that regulators should be responsible for defining the necessary contract modalities, while the Executive Authority’s initiative limits private sector participation to 46 per cent.

It also ignores contracts awarded in past years: “Generation from modifications to self-supply permits delivered contrary to provisions of the Electric Power Public Service Act, which constitute illegitimate, will not be recognized and will not be acquired by the CFE. Likewise, it will also not be recognized as IPP generation surplus, derived from permits imposed on the plant’s original permit.

Another coincidence is the lack of concessions when it comes to lithium and other strategic metals.

According to the calendar presented by Morena, the President’s initiative will be finalized next week, so that at Easter it will be submitted to the plenary for discussion.