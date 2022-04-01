Alegna González seeks certification of the IAAF World Championships in Athletics

Themexican olympic infantry at 20 kilometres, Alegna GonzalezHe heads the national team, which will participate on Saturday in the traditional competition in Poddebrady, Czech Republic, in which they will seek to certify the mark in the next competition. World Championships in Athleticsscheduled for July in Oregon, United States.

Coach Ignacio Zamudio, from the Czech Republic, spoke about Mexico’s participation and expectations for this event which is part of the country’s career. Central American Games, Pan American Games, Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“Obviously those from Tokyo are looking to certify the marks they already have for the World Cup in Oregon next July; the rookies we’re seeing are athletes. keep burning And we’re already seeing this generational change in the last World Cup, to say something, we got fourth place with Alleja,” Zamudio commented.

The Mexican march seeks to return to the first placesWith quality, experience and a competitive level with a program that supports the work of a young team in the medium and long term.

“Although we have already started to get close to the best places, we must now also strive to put together a strong team heading to Paris, as I have stated so well, You have options To fight for medals in both men and women.”

In this way, the Mexican walking team will present themselves at the 2022 edition of Podebrady, with Valeria Orto, Sofa Ramos, Carla Jimena Serrano, Anders Olivas, Cesar Cordova and Angel Segura.

*Photo: @alegnam2