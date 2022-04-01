Alegna González seeks certification of the IAAF World Championships in Athletics

29 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Themexican olympic infantry at 20 kilometres, Alegna GonzalezHe heads the national team, which will participate on Saturday in the traditional competition in Poddebrady, Czech Republic, in which they will seek to certify the mark in the next competition. World Championships in Athleticsscheduled for July in Oregon, United States.

Coach Ignacio Zamudio, from the Czech Republic, spoke about Mexico’s participation and expectations for this event which is part of the country’s career. Central American Games, Pan American Games, Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“Obviously those from Tokyo are looking to certify the marks they already have for the World Cup in Oregon next July; the rookies we’re seeing are athletes. keep burning And we’re already seeing this generational change in the last World Cup, to say something, we got fourth place with Alleja,” Zamudio commented.

The Mexican march seeks to return to the first placesWith quality, experience and a competitive level with a program that supports the work of a young team in the medium and long term.

“Although we have already started to get close to the best places, we must now also strive to put together a strong team heading to Paris, as I have stated so well, You have options To fight for medals in both men and women.”

In this way, the Mexican walking team will present themselves at the 2022 edition of Podebrady, with Valeria Orto, Sofa Ramos, Carla Jimena Serrano, Anders Olivas, Cesar Cordova and Angel Segura.

*Photo: @alegnam2

More Stories

Stop the electrical repair early in the morning – El Sol de México

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

83 Basque youth will collaborate this summer in Africa and America

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

USMNT Gets Ticket to Qatar Despite Falling Down in Costa Rica

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The difficult history of the Canadian national team to be in the World Cup

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Costa Rica vs. USA LIVE: Juan Pablo Vargas and Anthony Contreras goals to beat Ticos in San Jose in the CONCACAF eight-way final | Video | RMMD | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

83 Basque youth will carry out cooperation missions in Africa and America this summer

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Deepening investigations with the son of President Hunter Biden | Univision News Policy

26 mins ago Mia Thompson

Hacker downloads for CODA and King Richard jump after the Oscars

27 mins ago Cynthia Porter

UAEMéx will collaborate in the care of the world’s rarest diseases – Onomasuno

28 mins ago Mia Thompson

Alegna González seeks certification of the IAAF World Championships in Athletics

29 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Android | What is and how to activate Recovery Mode | Smart phones | Mobile phones | trick | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

31 mins ago Leo Adkins