Storm Elsa begins to hit Cuba on its way to Florida

The Civil Defense issued a “hurricane alert” for 11 of Cuba’s 15 provinces. Photo: AFP

Storm Elsa The bombing of Cuba began on Sunday after hitting several Caribbean islands; This natural phenomenon will last for about two days before continuing its course toward Florida, in the southeastern United States.

Cloudy ranges, accompanied by showers and rain, associated with weather Tropical Storm Rotation ElsaThey have begun to cover the eastern region of Cuba,” he told the Institute of Meteorology (Insmet).

at that time, Elsa It was located 216 kilometers southeast of Cabo Cruz, in the eastern province of Granma, the first point of Cuban territory must touch and then continue its way by sea.

“The rain will be strong and intense in some locations, especially in the mountainous areas and on the southern coast,” Insmet said, explaining that the storm is now moving at 20 kilometers per hour with winds of 100 kilometers per hour. .

The Civil Defense issued a “hurricane alert” decision for 11 out of 15 Cuban provinces, where work has been carried out for several days in anticipation of the damage that the meteor may cause.

Elsa It comes at the most complex moment of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, when the Caribbean island of 11,200 million people on Sunday reported a record 3,519 cases in one day, cumulating 204,247 cases in 15 months and 14 deaths bringing the total to 1,351, as of March 2020.

This will be the third hurricane that Cuba will face during the pandemic. Last November, Hurricane Eta hit it and in August 2020, without significant damage either way.

This was not the case in September 2017, when Hurricane Irma hit 13 Cuban provinces for 72 hours and left 10 dead as well as 158,000 homes damaged and 14,000 homes collapsed.

According to simultaneous forecasts, Elsa It will border the south coast on Sunday “to approach central Cuba tonight.

By Monday, it is expected that Elsa It moves in central and western Cuba and is heading towards the Florida Strait.”