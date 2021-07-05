With explosives, they demolished the remaining part of the collapsed building in Miami

Demolition crews detonated explosives to bring down the remaining damaged part of the The building collapsed in the south Florida 25 last June.

Sunday night’s demolition was key to resuming the search for avalanche victims, and is expected to open new areas for rescue teams to work.

So far, rescuers have recovered the remains of 24 people, and 121 are still missing.

Search efforts were suspended Saturday to allow demolition workers to dig holes for explosives needed to demolish the damaged Surfside building.

A Miami-Dade fire official said earlier that search crews could resume work 15 to 60 minutes after the demolition.

Fears grew that the damaged building was in danger of collapsing on its own. approach Tropical Storm Elsa He increased the urgency of the demolition project. With the entire building collapsing, rescuers were first hoping to gain access to parts of the garage area of ​​interest.

The remainder of the collapsed apartment building in Surfside, Florida has been demolished. WCK teams are on site to provide meals to crews while they are in place and waiting for them to re-enter the site. Today is the eleventh day #ChefsForFlorida He was active alongside first responders. pic.twitter.com/fq12SheETa – World Central Kitchen (WCKitchen) 5 July 2021

jabf