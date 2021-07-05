With explosives, they demolished the remaining part of the collapsed building in Miami

39 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Demolition crews detonated explosives to bring down the remaining damaged part of the The building collapsed in the south Florida 25 last June.

Sunday night’s demolition was key to resuming the search for avalanche victims, and is expected to open new areas for rescue teams to work.

So far, rescuers have recovered the remains of 24 people, and 121 are still missing.

Read also They point to a possible construction defect in a collapsed building in Miami

Search efforts were suspended Saturday to allow demolition workers to dig holes for explosives needed to demolish the damaged Surfside building.

A Miami-Dade fire official said earlier that search crews could resume work 15 to 60 minutes after the demolition.

Read also Building evacuated due to unsafe conditions in North Miami Beach

Fears grew that the damaged building was in danger of collapsing on its own. approach Tropical Storm Elsa He increased the urgency of the demolition project. With the entire building collapsing, rescuers were first hoping to gain access to parts of the garage area of ​​interest.

