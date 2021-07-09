Sub-specialty education does not specialize and resumes the pluralism of sciences in the gifted

The best universities in the world, such as Harvard University and Ivy League study centers (Yale, Columbia, Princeton, etc.) avoid sub-specializing their students in a single area of ​​knowledge. They deal with the plurality of sciences and the arts, especially in research doctorates, just as they did before 1960.

“Now they go back to the education that was successful in the Age of Enlightenment and the Industrial Revolution, where various knowledges were applied to students, including teaching Greek and Latin languages, arts or classical literature, regardless of whether the student had studied medicine, law or engineering. Now they are gone. These topics are practically from most top-level educational programmes, but it is necessary to take them up again because they show that they offer innovative ideas now that they are in great demand in the pandemic environment,” explained Dr. Harvard.

According to the talented young man, this group of universities is making progress on a cause liberal arts “But now they are significantly accelerating this process of the crisis caused by the pandemic because it is necessary to think outside the box,” he said.

The Yale graduate also revealed that this educational model has been developed across all campuses of CEDAT, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Satellite City and soon in Houston, Texas: “It is an integral part of the intellectual empowerment program where highly intelligent minors are, in addition to receiving With advanced courses in mathematics, physics, medicine, entrepreneurship and business, they also receive knowledge of arts, literature, music, different languages, and even Latin and Mandarin.”

The Gifted Children Program developed by Dr. Andrew Almazán Anaya, which has been internationally recognized by bodies such as Harvard, Conacyt or the World Council of Gifted and Talented, contributes dozens of emblematic cases who will soon contribute their talents to the benefit of Mexico: “such as Dafne Almazán Anaya who in addition to his The Academy is infinite, and at the age of nineteen, he also ventured into the arts, specifically music. Just like her, there are thousands of talented children who have received this kind of education for more than 10 years in Mexico,” he emphasized.

The young researcher explained the reasons given by the founder of the Harvard Innovation Lab, Dr. John Williams, to promote this type of education in gifted children, graduate and postgraduate students:

Globally, greater emphasis is placed on adaptability and mobility, the core skills gained from a broad education in the liberal arts, including the natural sciences, social sciences, and humanities. The future now values ​​those who can bring new and innovative ideas, including disruptive new business models, to the table in the most efficient way, and bring them to fruition for effective implementation.

The liberal arts reflect the broad and accumulated knowledge not only of Western civilization, but increasingly of all world civilizations. As the world becomes an increasingly interconnected place, greater understanding is necessary.

Liberal arts includes the arts, which impart an essential aesthetic sense to design and humanistic approaches to leadership.

Liberal arts graduates are better able to think critically and express their opinions persuasively.

Liberal arts graduates are trained to be curious about the world and other cultures and traditions; Essential attributes of leadership in our future. He concluded that this was because they were given the opportunity to study in different fields.