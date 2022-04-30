Subaru Outback changes its image … in the United States

The New York Auto Show was the place he chose Japanese company Subaru To introduce the updated Subaru Outback to the worldan adventure vehicle that will arrive at the Japanese company’s dealerships on the other side of the ocean this year with minor cosmetic tweaks and improvements to its driving assistance systems.

Light cosmetic touches for the Subaru Outback

We start with the first to mention that these aesthetic touches particularly affect the front of the Subaru Outback. In this part now A new plastic coating arrives that extends along the sides of the bumper and gives it a more robust finish. Subaru is also revising the size of the front grille in the Outback, installing new shaped headlights and new fog lights. from your side The silhouette of the Subaru Outback, like that of the rear, remains unchanged. All this suggests that its external dimensions should remain the same, with a length of 4.87 meters.

To say these aesthetic changes were announced exclusively for Subaru Outbacks sold across the ocean, but Don’t rule out their arrival in Europe either. In addition, these apply to all levels of this family adventurer, with the exception of the Wilderness version, which has its own image.

No changes under the front cover

Exactly in the United States every Subaru outback They hide the four-cylinder 2.5 Boxer engine, which in its atmospheric version provides 185 hp, while in the Turbo they reach 265 hp. Here there is no change with this update, the same thing happens with the automatic transmission, which continues to be a CVT Lineartronic. This offers a sequential mode that simulates the presence of 8 speeds. And how could it be otherwise in the Japanese company model, All Subaru Remote Vehicles feature Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.

So far, in the United States, an exclusive finish called Edition Onyx, which the guys from Subaru presented only in the Turbo version of the Outback, was introduced. However, with this update, this ending is also carried over to the atmospheric version.

The Subaru Outback also debuted improvements that cannot be seen with the naked eye

But besides the cosmetic tweaks, the most notable changes to the Subaru Outback are the ones you don’t see. They focus on technology that unlocks. The Touring trim level will now feature a wide-angle camera, as well as the EyeSight dual camera systemIt improves the detection of pedestrians and cyclists. Units equipped with blind spot sensors now also add an assistant that works according to the vehicle’s direction.

The Starlink infotainment system is also compatible with a new version. It keeps the 11.6-inch touchscreen in portrait mode, but now adds “What Three Words” geolocationwhich allows you to easily locate a specific location on a trail or path with just three words.

True, the changes are not really fundamental, but they help to refresh the image of this exciting and adventurous car from the Japanese company.

It won’t take long on sale at Subaru dealerships in the US (we repeat that it is currently unknown if they will come to Europe with these changes), at which time their pricing will be announced. however You can expect a slight increase in their pricesbut keep in mind that today they have a Subaru Outback there from $27,175 (€25,200).