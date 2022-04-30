La Jornada Maya – The United States launches a security alert for Jalisco

04/29/2022 | Mexico City

The United States government warned its citizens on Friday of the possibility of clashes between criminal groups and elements of public security in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara in Jalisco.

The US Government’s Department of State has issued a document notifying its nationals that “there is a greater presence of Mexican security forces in the Puerto Vallarta region,” so there is a possibility of clashes between criminal groups and security forces in the Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara metropolitan areas.

“In the past, there have been shooting incidents between criminal groups and authorities in public places and bystanders injured,” the US government warned in letters issued by the US Embassy in Mexico.

He called on his citizens in the region to monitor the local media for developments, and in the event of an emergency, call 911.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Review your personal safety plans,” he advised.

Related note: Free the two soldiers kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta

