Summit of the Americas: With criticism of the United States, an uproar emerges to repay the region’s debt

a ‘A renewed agenda’ What is the modern American continent? paper produced by Scholars specializing in international relations Argentina, Mexico and Colombia, aiming to move the needle in the Western Hemisphere public debate. The Ninth Summit of the Americas, scheduled for this week in Los AngelesAnd, indeed, on the eve of being involved in scandals, serves as a background.

The Achilles heel in our society is Persistent growing inequality In lanes and between passes. He added, “Bridging these gaps should be the goal and direction of the summit process in the future, with an understanding of that.” The imperative is the social agenda ‘, they keep it Jean Marie Chenofrom the University of the Andes (Colombia); Anna Covarrubiasfrom Colegio de México, and Juan Gabriel Tokatlin Together with Carla Yumate, from the University of Torquato di Tella (UTDT), who took on the role of Project Coordinator.

with exiled political leaders; With the host, the President of the United States, Joe BidenThe Latin American Academy refuses to allow Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua to participate in the discussion tables, and demands that larger countries “involve and empower” non-state social actors, such as companies, NGOs, churches and other active forces.

Participation and representation at the top have been – and still are – the subject of controversy. Since its inception, Cuba’s inclusion or exclusion has been a recurring source of controversy: it was not invited to the first six meetings due to its political system and its exclusion from the Organization of American States (OAS) in 1962, but it did. Participation in the latter two after his expulsion from the US regime was reversed (2009) and the administration of Barack Obama gradually normalized diplomatic relations (2015). Forum representation peaked at the so-called “inclusive summit” in Panama in 2015, but the situation changed and participation reached its lowest levels in 2018 with the president’s absence. Donald Trump To the last appointment in Lima. In the face of another partial quotation, the researchers assert that “open and constructive dialogue is essential, which, if it does not occur, will remain a vulnerability, especially in such a diverse, complex and changing continental context.”

Do the tops of the Americas lead anywhere? So far this century, The agenda is becoming more widespread and disintegrating By expanding into other areas — security, social, environmental, economic, human rights, justice, and health — “without an overarching narrative or common strategic vision that facilitates alignment and sustainability of efforts in the same direction or prioritization,” analysts said. “The extended feeling that preceded this new meeting in Los Angeles, was already one of paralysis, deterioration, and disinterest.”Warning.

From a Latin American perspective, the study is also critical of Washington’s view of the region. United States – notes paper– Today you have your own “House in disarray”in your frank Bipartisan opposition to foreign policy Which prevents it from making a sufficiently attractive proposition to the region in terms of official development assistance, infrastructure investments, trade, health cooperation, and migration management.”

To get out of the quagmire, the report suggests addressing the urgent and inescapable issues: Inequality, health, humanitarian assistance and development cooperation. Then, the strategic issues of sustainability: economic recovery and infrastructure, the environment and the energy transition. Only then will they agree on priority issues, such as democratic quality and respect for human rights. Ultimately, the institutional strengthening agenda.