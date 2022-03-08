Taiwan is not Ukraine, neither the United States nor China – the world order

7 mins ago Leland Griffith

Could Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pave the way for China in Taiwan? The importance of each country to the neighboring power is comparable, and the United States is implicated in both cases. Some even argue that Beijing is watching the Ukraine conflict closely: If the United States does not protect Ukraine, it may not protect Taiwan either, which would encourage China to attack.

But there are also big differences. The United States does not attach equal importance to both conflicts, nor do similar adversaries to Russia and China. Despite the tensions in Europe, the Joe Biden administration has always insisted that its priorities are in Asia. While Taiwan warns that China will increase its pressure, Beijing is clear: According to a foreign ministry spokeswoman, “Taiwan is not Ukraine.”

Two countries demanded by the forces and allies of the United States

There are many similarities between Ukraine and Taiwan: both are claimed by the powers, Russia and China, over which the United States is facing each other. Washington has a military presence in both regions and supports these two countries with arms sales or military aid, but avoids including them with its allies.

More Stories

These are the occupations that are granted most visas in the United States through the H-1B visa program | international | News

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

How do you apply to study in the United States?

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States heads to the World Cup qualifiers with a list of casualties

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Anthony Blinken Discusses US, European Ban on Russian Oil Imports

1 day ago Leland Griffith

They learn their mother tongue from the United States – El Sol de San Juan del Río

2 days ago Leland Griffith

A hurricane in the United States leaves at least six people dead worldwide | Dr..

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Cinema “Unclassified” “Absence File” by Cuban Rolando Diaz

27 seconds ago Cynthia Porter

Concytec highlights science pioneers in Peru, on International Women’s Day

2 mins ago Mia Thompson

Kyiv rejects Russian evacuation routes

3 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | What does the letter “i” next to your messages mean | Applications | Smart phones | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

4 mins ago Leo Adkins

Taiwan is not Ukraine, neither the United States nor China – the world order

7 mins ago Leland Griffith