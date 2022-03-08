These are the occupations that are granted most visas in the United States through the H-1B visa program | international | News

The H-1B visa program allows companies and other employers in the United States to temporarily hire foreign workers for specialized jobs, which require the theoretical and practical application of a series of highly specialized knowledge, he explains. US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

A university degree or equivalent in a major also applies.

H-1B majors may include fields of architecture, engineering, mathematics, physical sciences, social sciences, medicine and health, education, business majors, accounting, law, theology, and the arts.

Occupations and trades with more offers in the US to work on H2-A and H2-B . visas

The employee will remain in nonimmigrant status (which means the person will not reside permanently in the United States.) However, the applicant may apply for permanent residence at a later time, depending on the states Fitzgerald Law Firm.

This visa is suitable for someone who has a job offer in the United States, requires a major (ie requires an undergraduate degree or equivalent in work experience), and wants to start working as soon as possible.

Occupations that grant the most visas in the United States

The states they hired the most in 2021 were California, Washington, Texas, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Illinois, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

Percentage of visas granted for the top 10 occupations between October and December 2021.

Application developer: 31.5%

Software developer: 10.2%

Computer professionals: 6.7%

Systems Analyst: 5.5%

Electronic engineering: 4.7%

Sysadmin: 3.1%

Operations Analyst: 2.6%

Systems engineering: 2.2%

Statistics: 2.0%

A university degree or equivalent in a major also applies.

How do you apply for an H-1B visa?

To apply for an H-1B visa as a skilled worker, you must meet the following requirements:

You have a job offer in the United States with a company that would like to sponsor you,

You have a job offer for a professional position, which requires at least a four-year college degree.

Get a salary and working conditions commensurate with the conditions of the majority of workers working in the same field and in the geographical area in which you will work.

Hold a university degree or a combination of education and/or work experience equivalent to an undergraduate degree in a field of study directly related to the position you will hold.

Visa 2022 Lottery: What it is and How You Can Get a US Green Card

Six of the ten occupations are directly related to computer systems and software. The ten occupations belong to the fields of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). (me)