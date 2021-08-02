Tech company Toca Football raises $40 million

Toca Football concludes a new round of financing. The California-based football-focused tech company that operates training centers raised $40 million ahead of the launch of Toca Social, its new venture of entertainment venues offering football-related experiences, with its first headquarters at the O2 Arena in London. Open in July.

“Topgolf (the lead investor in Toca) was able to play a sport that, frankly, started dying and through gamefikar His expertise and creating incredible consumer experiences, he was truly able to change course,” highlights Toca CEO, Yoshi Maruyama. The company started from this experience to apply it to the most popular sport in the world, football.

Maruyama joined Project Toca in 2019, when the company began focusing on the new concept of entertainment, bringing her expertise to DreamWorks Animation and Universal Parks & Resorts. “I joined in moving away from manufacturing and selling these technologies, and focusing on services,” he says.

Founded in 2014 by former American football player Eddie Lewis, Toca has built a training platform around technology, digital targets and monitoring Based on apps for gamers from kids to pros.

Toca is closing a new round of funding as it prepares to launch Toca Social, its new venture of entertainment venues

The President of Toca is the former President of Topgolf, Eric AndersonWhile its head of business development held the same position at Topgolf, which Callaway Golf has acquired for more than $2 billion.

Abby Wambach, a member of the Football Hall of Fame, is also a member of the Toca Board of Directors. WestRiver Group, RNS Toca Partners and D2 Futbol Investors led the new investment round, which was co-founded by Jared Smith, co-founder of Qualtrics.

So far, Toka raised a total of 105 million dollars. The company is opening additional centers across Europe and has set up a testing facility in Dallas as it prepares for its expansion in the United States.