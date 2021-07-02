How Has Technology Impacted Traditional Games and Competitions?

In recent years, the entertainment sector has drastically changed following the rise of digitalization. Unlike times gone by, traditional competitions and games are no longer limited to the real world, with digital variants becoming increasingly popular. Now, consumers can immerse themselves in a wide-ranging selection of pastimes on their desktops, smartphones, or tablets. With that, let’s consider how technology has changed this entertainment stream.

Embracing an On-the-Go Style

It’s no secret that technological advancements have sought to bring heightened user convenience to the market. In fact, it speaks volumes about modern-day consumer preferences that 70 percent of mobile gamers are now enjoying longer gaming sessions, according to Pocket Gamer. While this isn’t only a reflection of remote gaming’s convenience, it also highlights that the technology within contemporary smartphones provides the foundations for traditional crossovers. Due to developed hardware and software, problem-solving puzzle games have since transitioned into the digital world, as evident from Brainium Studios’ free Sudoku app.

That said, Sudoku isn’t the only numbers-based game to make waves in the digital world. Advancements to internal specifications in desktops, smartphones, and tablets opened the door to web-based variants of traditional casino games, such as blackjack. At Genesis Casino, users can immerse themselves in live dealer blackjack and play along with a real-time host. Not only is this conveniently accessible online, but the experience ensures more realism than pre-existing digital offerings. With chat features and virtual lobbies, the immersive variants are solely dependent on human effort, eradicating the need for random number generators and computer software.

Source: Unsplash

Opening the Door to New Markets

While there can be no doubt that technology has elevated the standards of on-the-move gaming, it’s also played a pivotal part in attracting new players to traditional games and competitions. Nowadays, the entertainment market features a wide array of evolved pastimes that cater to modern-day users. Pictionary, for example, highlights this alteration. First published in 1985, the artistic game took the world by storm, but the concept reached new heights following OMGPop’s Draw Something release in February 2012. This digital drawing game enables players to compete against their friends and family while also adding a competitive edge with unlockable achievements and badges.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/zA-n6DXuG8M” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

For centuries, board games have inspired numerous digital developments. Aside from Pictionary, Europa Universalis is another creation that enjoyed mainstream success due to technological advancements. The franchise initially came to fruition in April 1993 as a strategy board game, and seven years later, Paradox Development Studio created a Microsoft Windows video game. Since then, four other Europa Universalis titles have hit the market, with the most recent, Europa Universalis IV, allowing gamers to enjoy unparalleled freedom and historical accuracy due to the attention to detail.

The Impact is There for All to See

Few can argue that technological developments haven’t elevated the appeal of traditional games and competitions. Regarding impact, these advancements have allowed popular pastimes to establish themselves as mainstream trends, as evident from Draw Something and Europa Universalis. A combination of improved hardware and software, along with more accessible opportunities, have brought more user-friendly experiences to the forefront.

