USA Women’s National Team: The unbeatable USA to reach the Olympics

The women’s team has drawn the second most number of matches without losing

Thea USA national team He came back to add another victory in this 2021 before Mexico. victory for whom Vlatko Andonovsky that still leads the way for some Olympic Gold Games. An unbeatable streak for more than two years and it’s already historic.

USWNT beat Mexico 4-0 He reached his 43rd match without knowing defeat. Even though they have gone through the epidemic, as their duels are reduced every year, they have managed to maintain الحفاظ Crown achieved in the World Cup 2019 in France.

The mission of the women’s team was to become The first country to win the World Cup and Olympic Games in consecutive years, But with the duel postponed, this record was on hold, and even if they could do it again, it would have an asterisk It will not take place in 2020.

The important thing now for Andonovsky is back in the Olympics And get revenge, after being eliminated in the quarter-finals at Rio 2016, to cut into one of the broadest fields in football.

But unlike five years ago, The USWNT could have the streak they’ve held since 2019. And after beating Mexico on Thursday, they extended their unknowing brand of defeat to 43 consecutive games, and tied for their second longest streak without ever losing, They held her from March 2012 to March 2014.

To find out The last time they lost we had to go back to January 19, 2019 when France won 3-1. Since that match, USA Women’s remained perfect for the World Cup And they extended it until they won the championship twice.

right Now, Team USA has another date with history, Because if they stay perfect, they can break their own record for most consecutive wins (51 wins), In addition to being the country that wins the Olympic fencing.