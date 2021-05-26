“Teens should spend only one hour per day on the Internet”: Study

While the Technique It was key to promoting online educationEspecially last year during the pandemic that caused it Covid-19, It can also affect degrees Teenagers Who spend time on Excess in Internet.

This was tested by a team of addiction experts who studied the behavior of several teens.

According to studying Led by Dr. Vivian Anthony, professor at Rutgers University – New Brunswick, USA, teens who spend an average of four hours online or play video games online are more likely to fail school exams.

The research took a base of 10,000 students with an average age of 13.5 years who had followed since 2013. The study found that children who spend time deemed excessive on the Internet have worse performance, in addition to being less involved in school activities.

Likewise, Dr. Anthony’s work has also demonstrated that girls are less likely to spend more time on the Internet.

The researchers do not point to this being prevented from accessing the Internet for children and teens, but rather suggesting that time spent on social networks or in digital entertainment activities is limited.

The study notes that “in a learning environment that integrates the Internet, it is easy for children to navigate educational and entertainment platforms while learning without alerting teachers or adults to alternative activities.”

In this epidemic, few parents can really notice when their children switch from attending classes and doing their homework to simple entertainment, because all too often they think that they, when in front of the computer, are studying.

The same thing happens to teachers, who lack a classroom, and currently cannot place restrictions on students.

According to the World Health Organization, children between the ages of 4 and 2 should spend no more than 4 hours in front of a screen and today, on average, 8-year-olds spend 2.5 hours in front of the screens of some devices.