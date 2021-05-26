Tomorrow Mexico will receive more than 2 million COVAX vaccines against AstraZeneca

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Marcelo Ebrard, Minister of Foreign Relations, revealed that Kovacs will send 2,229,600 anti-mortality vaccines from the pharmaceutical company to Mexico. AstraZeneca.

“Covax informs us that tomorrow (May 27) 2,299,600 doses of AstraZeneca Coming from Amsterdam, “he said on his Twitter account.

The biological organisms that will arrive on Thursday, May 27, will be arriving to continue COVID-19 vaccination Of people between the ages of 50 and 59.

“Kovacs is the multilateral tool in which our country has participated since August 2020. This will ensure doses for people aged 50 and over,” he added.

As of Tuesday, May 25, Mexico had received 34,293,675 vaccines against COVID-19, which is an addition to the 585,000 doses of Pfizer that arrived in the country today.

The first batches of AstraZeneca vaccines produced in Mexico are ready

During the morning conference yesterday, May 25th, Eberard announced that this week AstraZeneca Vaccine Jointly produced by Mexico and Argentina. He announced that the first batches will be launched at the end of this week, once approval is obtained AstraZeneca in London.

He explained that the production and licensing process for factories – in which Argentina produced the active ingredient and Mexico packed and finalized the vaccine – had been completed in both countries.

He added that the plant producing in Mexico, Liomont, will supply our country and Argentina, as well as the Latin American countries that have contracts with AstraZeneca.

“At the end of the week, Mexico will receive 800,000 and Argentina 800,000 more. Half and a half, because that is what was agreed upon in August 2020.

