Tesla will check 475,000 cars in the US for problems with the rear camera and in the trunk

Tesla car company Recalls about 475,000 cars in the United StatesWhich is roughly equivalent to what was delivered globally last year, due to technical defects in the rear camera and luggage compartment that could increase the risk of accidents, according to Bloomberg.

The detected error refers to the rear view camera cable harness It can be damaged when the luggage compartment is opened and closed and prevents the image from displaying, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA, for its English acronym) in the United States.

The company plans to recall all vehicles The Model 3 was manufactured between 2017 and 2020, that’s 356,309 units of this model.

Tesla is also calling for a review even 119,009 Model S units assembled as of 2014, Because Faulty front trunk latch This may cause the hood to open unexpectedly. The California company will fix both problems for free.

At the beginning of this year, Tesla has had to repair software for more than 285,000 cars in China, most of the vehicles delivered there in recent years, to solve a safety problem identified by the country’s regulator.