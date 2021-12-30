Tesla will check 475,000 cars in the US for problems with the rear camera and in the trunk

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Tesla car company Recalls about 475,000 cars in the United StatesWhich is roughly equivalent to what was delivered globally last year, due to technical defects in the rear camera and luggage compartment that could increase the risk of accidents, according to Bloomberg.

The detected error refers to the rear view camera cable harness It can be damaged when the luggage compartment is opened and closed and prevents the image from displaying, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA, for its English acronym) in the United States.

The company plans to recall all vehicles The Model 3 was manufactured between 2017 and 2020, that’s 356,309 units of this model.

Tesla is also calling for a review even 119,009 Model S units assembled as of 2014, Because Faulty front trunk latch This may cause the hood to open unexpectedly. The California company will fix both problems for free.

At the beginning of this year, Tesla has had to repair software for more than 285,000 cars in China, most of the vehicles delivered there in recent years, to solve a safety problem identified by the country’s regulator.

More Stories

IMF: What “difficult” countries are asking Argentina to close the agreement

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

The growth of the Rwandan forests as a result of the increasing numbers of gorillas

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

Omicron variant doubles US COVID-19 cases but is less severe than Delta strain

1 day ago Mia Thompson

How many people will be in the world in 2050?

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The growth of the Rwandan forests as a result of the increasing numbers of gorillas

2 days ago Mia Thompson

If there are companies that want to move from Asia to Latin America, the Islamic Development Bank is financing the trip: Claver-Carone

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Emilio Desimone | He is 64 years old, graduated from a doctor and urges everyone to follow their dreams | Twitter | viral | Pictures | directions | social networks | Argentina | Stories | nnda nnrt | stories

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

These were the New Year messages sent by Vladimir Putin to various world leaders

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Halo Infinite hid the cinematics on its finale, and fans have already come up with theories of their own

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Video: A thief tries to rob an ice cream parlor in Brazil and ends up being saved by the police from being killed by the staff.

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States expels 200 soldiers who refused to be vaccinated

1 hour ago Leland Griffith