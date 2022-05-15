Test your skills with this free backward compatible game for Xbox

Before closing on Saturday, we want to share with you the chance to get an iconic game completely free, and enjoy it on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S. We’ve got tenths of a full Xbox 360 classic like the great version, Hex HDWhich, without a doubt, despite its age, maintains its freshness and remains addictive.

The game is developed by carbon games It is produced by Microsoft Studios It was one of the games that came with the first game Backward compatibles from Xbox One. Now you can add it to your library absolutely free and play it if you want to remember the old times on your new consoles.

Free Download Hexic HD for Xbox

Create groups of tiles of the same color to remove them from the board. Sounds simple, doesn’t it? The real fun of Hexic is creating special patterns to earn special pieces. Make a flower to earn a star flower piece. Use the star flower pieces to make another flower and earn the elusive Black Pearl.

We mentioned that the game can be played on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, but you can also play it on your old Xbox 360 if you’re still fighting. You don’t need any kind of active subscription to be able to download the game, you just need to have a specific payment method in your Xbox account and download it.