Why is there no Daisy in Mario Strikers: Battle League Football? Possible causes

As you all know, in the past Nintendo live February One of the most memorable titles announced this year for the Nintendo Switch: Mario Strikers: Battle League Soccer. This is a new title coming out next June.

These are the confirmed characters for Mario Strikers: Battle League Football:

Mario

Luigi

cart

Peach

I wake up

Toad

Yoshi

donkey kong

Wario

wii

Unfortunately, as you’ve seen, one of the classic characters from the Super Mario saga will not be in the game (or at least not from the beginning). it’s about daisy. Well, from Screen Rant they shared what are the reasons why this character is not in the game.

These are the details they shared:

Daisy is a potential download character for Mario Strikers: Battle League. Oddly enough, it’s not in the initial list, considering that Peach and Rosalina/Estela are in the game, but it’s popular enough to get some buzz if it’s added later.

The latest two, Mario Tennis Aces and Mario Golf: Super Rush, have received a steady stream of free content for an appropriate amount of time after release, including new characters. If this points to the future of Battle League, Daisy looks the most obvious character to be the game’s first post-launch addition.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will be released on June 10 on Nintendo Switch.

What do you think? Do you think it will be released via DLC?

source.