Why is there no Daisy in Mario Strikers: Battle League Football? Possible causes

1 day ago Leo Adkins

As you all know, in the past Nintendo live February One of the most memorable titles announced this year for the Nintendo Switch: Mario Strikers: Battle League Soccer. This is a new title coming out next June.

These are the confirmed characters for Mario Strikers: Battle League Football:

  • Mario
  • Luigi
  • cart
  • Peach
  • I wake up
  • Toad
  • Yoshi
  • donkey kong
  • Wario
  • wii

Unfortunately, as you’ve seen, one of the classic characters from the Super Mario saga will not be in the game (or at least not from the beginning). it’s about daisy. Well, from Screen Rant they shared what are the reasons why this character is not in the game.

These are the details they shared:

  • Daisy is a potential download character for Mario Strikers: Battle League. Oddly enough, it’s not in the initial list, considering that Peach and Rosalina/Estela are in the game, but it’s popular enough to get some buzz if it’s added later.
  • The latest two, Mario Tennis Aces and Mario Golf: Super Rush, have received a steady stream of free content for an appropriate amount of time after release, including new characters. If this points to the future of Battle League, Daisy looks the most obvious character to be the game’s first post-launch addition.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will be released on June 10 on Nintendo Switch.

What do you think? Do you think it will be released via DLC?

source.

More Stories

Download time! iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5 and macOS Monterey 12.4 Available Now

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

According to rumors, this will be the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

11 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp, how to customize wallpapers in your chats

19 hours ago Leo Adkins

How do I issue new reactions on WhatsApp Web

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Test your skills with this free backward compatible game for Xbox

2 days ago Leo Adkins

From Nintendo Minute they thought this new Waluigi art show would put them in trouble

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The Canary Islands is the only community without taxes on feminine hygiene products

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Like in the movies! There is a basement on the Day of Resurrection and you will not believe its place

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The University of California is promoting an open science project that makes research results freely available

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Download time! iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5 and macOS Monterey 12.4 Available Now

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Russia: Finland and Sweden joining NATO would be a ‘fatal mistake’

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring