The 10 most prominent Argentine players in the NBA in the United States

They are the most prominent Argentine footballers and coaches Major League Soccer (MLS) from the United States. For them, among other reasons, this North American League has become more valuable recently.

1 – Gustavo Poe (New England Revolution)

New England Revolution vs Los Angeles Galaxy | Michael Owens / Getty Images

The striker had a great time in Argentine and Mexican football. He was a hero and reference for Racing de Avellaneda, one of the most important clubs in the country eggs.

2 Maxi Morales (New York City)

Genoa vs Atalanta BC – Serie A | Getty Images / Getty Images

In Argentina, he was champion with Vélez Sarsfield in 2009 and he also had an interesting career in Racing Club, the club where he took his first steps as a professional.

3 – Ramon Abela (Minnesota United)

Boca Juniors – River Plate – Diego Maradona Cup 2020 | Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images

The Minnesota striker came from Boca Juniors on loan. In the Zaines He was one of the deadliest forwards in Miguel Angel Russo’s squad, although injuries and poor continuity played a trick with him.

4 – Gonzalo Higuain (Inter Miami)

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC | Era El Black-Corbis / Getty Images

With a past at Real Madrid, Juventus and Napoli, among others, Gonzalo Higuain revives the MLS wearing the number 9 jersey and Inter Miami captain’s belt.

5 – Lisandro Lopez (Atlanta United)

Racing Club vs Independiente – Superliga 2019/20 | Rodrigo Valley / Getty Images

After leaving Racing Club, the team in which he was the undisputed captain, benchmark and idol, Lisandro Lopez decided to emigrate to MLS and is currently one of the Atlanta United personalities.

6 Diego Valerie (Portland Timbers)

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles | Kathryn Luzzi / Getty Images

With a past in San Lorenzo and Lanus, the talented Argentine midfielder plays one of the Portland Timbers characters.

7- Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United)

Monterrey-Atlanta United – CONCACAF Champions League 2019 | Azelle Rodriguez / Getty Images

Ezequiel Barco knew how to excel at Independiente de Avellaneda, an Argentine club that he started out as a professional. Which is why Atlanta United set their eyes on him and currently made him one of his characters.

8- Santiago Sosa (Atlanta United)

Arsenal – River Plate – Super League 2019/20 | Diego Alberto Hallias / Getty Images

Without much of a place on River Plate but being a constant auxiliary wheel, he left Santiago Sousa millionaire To strengthen Atlanta United and gain greater continuity in his professional career.

9 – Gabriel Haynes (Atlanta United – DT)

Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata v Velez- Superliga 2019/20 | Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images

The Gringo He accepted the challenge of being head coach of Atlanta United. It came from directing in Godoy Cruz, Argentinos Juniors and Velez Sarsfield. With th Monster De La Paternal was promoted to First Class in 2016.

10. Matthias Almeida (San Jose Earthquakes – DT)

Los Angeles vs San Jose Earthquakes | John Todd / ISI Images / Getty Images

Former River Plate, Banfield and Chivas de Guadalajara coached San Jose Earthquakes in early 2019. He is currently one of the most popular coaches in MLS.