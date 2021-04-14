The 10 most prominent Argentine players in the NBA in the United States

They are the most prominent Argentine footballers and coaches Major League Soccer (MLS) from the United States. For them, among other reasons, this North American League has become more valuable recently.

1 – Gustavo Poe (New England Revolution)

The striker had a great time in Argentine and Mexican football. He was a hero and reference for Racing de Avellaneda, one of the most important clubs in the country eggs.

2 Maxi Morales (New York City)

In Argentina, he was champion with Vélez Sarsfield in 2009 and he also had an interesting career in Racing Club, the club where he took his first steps as a professional.

3 – Ramon Abela (Minnesota United)

The Minnesota striker came from Boca Juniors on loan. In the Zaines He was one of the deadliest forwards in Miguel Angel Russo’s squad, although injuries and poor continuity played a trick with him.

4 – Gonzalo Higuain (Inter Miami)

With a past at Real Madrid, Juventus and Napoli, among others, Gonzalo Higuain revives the MLS wearing the number 9 jersey and Inter Miami captain’s belt.

5 – Lisandro Lopez (Atlanta United)

After leaving Racing Club, the team in which he was the undisputed captain, benchmark and idol, Lisandro Lopez decided to emigrate to MLS and is currently one of the Atlanta United personalities.

6 Diego Valerie (Portland Timbers)

With a past in San Lorenzo and Lanus, the talented Argentine midfielder plays one of the Portland Timbers characters.

7- Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United)

Ezequiel Barco knew how to excel at Independiente de Avellaneda, an Argentine club that he started out as a professional. Which is why Atlanta United set their eyes on him and currently made him one of his characters.

8- Santiago Sosa (Atlanta United)

Without much of a place on River Plate but being a constant auxiliary wheel, he left Santiago Sousa millionaire To strengthen Atlanta United and gain greater continuity in his professional career.

9 – Gabriel Haynes (Atlanta United – DT)

The Gringo He accepted the challenge of being head coach of Atlanta United. It came from directing in Godoy Cruz, Argentinos Juniors and Velez Sarsfield. With th Monster De La Paternal was promoted to First Class in 2016.

10. Matthias Almeida (San Jose Earthquakes – DT)

Former River Plate, Banfield and Chivas de Guadalajara coached San Jose Earthquakes in early 2019. He is currently one of the most popular coaches in MLS.

