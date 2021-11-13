The African Chamber of Energy launches the African Green Dialogue initiative at African Energy Week 2021

African Chamber of Energy (AECIn announcing the official launch of the African Green Energy Dialogue Initiative. It was established in cooperation with the Ministry of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of the Congo, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy of Senegal, the Office of the Special Representative of German Chancellor Merkel in Africa, and the Green Energy Dialogue. The initiative represents an important step for the African energy sector, as it creates new opportunities to enhance dialogue on green energy, paving the way for accelerated investment and development across the green energy space in Africa.

Start on the last day of African Energy Week (AEW2021, the continent’s premier energy event, the Green Energy Dialogue initiative will be significant to the continent as stakeholders step forward to exploit Africa’s important renewable energy resources, unlock new jobs, and tackle energy poverty. to the world. transition.

The launch ceremony was attended by HE Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea. His Excellency Bruno Jean-Richard Itwa, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Congo; and H.E. Sophie Aissatou Gladima, Minister of Oil and Energy of Senegal. Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of the African Organization of Petroleum Producers. Scott Taylor, former US representative for Virginia 2second abbreviation congressional district; and Gunter Nock, the personal representative of the German chancellor for Africa.

“There have been exciting conversations in the past three days in four places. We have been invited by His Excellency Minister Bruno Jean-Richard Ito to have a dialogue on green energy and his leadership. We have listened carefully to the advice of His Excellency the Minister. AEC.

“We want to show that Africa is not just a programme, but one of the best solutions. When we thought about this initiative, we knew that the House of Representatives should be the one to lead it. Topics related to green energy will be discussed throughout the session. Throughout the year through dialogues,” His Excellency said Itwa. And in a year’s time, we’ll meet and discuss.”

The Green Energy Dialogue initiative begins with the oil and gas sector in Africa. In addition, the AIOC announced a Green Energy Collaborative Summit, a platform for a comprehensive discussion on the green energy sector in Africa, to be held during AEW 2022. By providing stakeholders with one year to engage and communicate and suggest a viable way forward in the sector, AEC Prepare for transformation AEW Green Energy Summit 2022.

New Jersey held the first Green Africa Summit. There is an African proverb, the chameleon changes to resemble the world, the world does not change to resemble the chameleon. The truth is that the world is moving in the green direction. But the conditions here on this continent are different from other conditions and there must be a just solution, and this is just. There are many American companies that would like to come to Africa to help. The truth is that Africa’s priorities must focus on Africa. “You have to tell the world that you’re going to deal with people who have lower energy, that you’re going to use your resources and that we’re going to partner with you for a greener future,” Taylor said. .

I am very happy to be here. Why are we here? We’re here for Africa, for our people, for our continent, for the mineral resources it’s been blessed with, for Cape Town and the way it’s contributed to the economy, obviously because of the sound. We have to decide. What is Africa’s priority? Great powers like the United States are pragmatic, they put priorities first. “Like Africa, we have to address our priorities,” Minister Lima said.

“I am here to understand what is really happening in Africa and to understand all the people who have contributed to it. AEW. It is necessary to talk about green energy. Africa must bring green energy and renewable energy not only to Africa but to the entire world,” Knock said.

“Africa believes that we have a responsibility to ourselves and our people to provide the energy they need to lift themselves out of energy poverty. They will hear about ‘need help’. Our reality has led us to believe that we cannot progress without help. We cannot continue to depend on foreign aid or dependence. On her, we must begin to think seriously. APPO I will be with you. We will come to talk about green Africa. Not all African countries have oil, some have advantages in the green sector and we want to make sure that everyone benefits from the energy. “We have to change the way we think and look inward,” said Dr. Ibrahim.

Distributed through APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.