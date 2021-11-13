The economy depends on using things again

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

There is a strong social divide between nurturing the unbridled consumption of goods and services, versus sharing, renting, reusing, repairing, renewing, and recycling all kinds of materials that make life easier on a daily basis in a world characterized by the simple buying of things.

The second option is a very simple definition of what the circular economy is, this trend that is little by little a fashion and installed among the younger, that generation born from 2000 on here, more aware that packaging, branding and mass transportation, among other cultural and social uses, are Engines that destroy the environment of their countries, but also generate jobs, income and well-being for people.

The climate summit in Glasgow, COP26, has concluded with great uncertainty for the world, as leaders of countries that are the world’s factories (Asians with China at its head) and those that are most consuming (Europe and the United States). ) No formal commitments suspended. For Colombia, it was a great geostrategic exercise, not only because of the commitments gained and revealed to the world in terms of precise goals in achieving carbon neutral before 2050, but also in specific plans to protect the country’s rich natural environment.

There have been very few major global announcements, which doesn’t mean the issue has taken a back seat. The problem is that climate change, rainforest destruction, increasingly frequent droughts, and fires in many countries are issues that do not tempt them or do not see priority for many “Born” or “Generation X” rulers; On the other hand, for the youngest of them, with great challenges and new responsibilities for the future, as with the President, Evan Duque, it is an essential issue – a vital obligation – to be able to change the current trends of the economy. Colombia has set a goal to be carbon neutral and has started developing it with various government initiatives along with companies implementing their own sustainability strategies in operations. This is the way, for the present government and the productive sector to be joint painters of the environmental health of the country.

Therefore, it should not be surprising to delve into the circular economy as a model of production and consumption in which sharing, renting, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing products and services is a constant, in a way that eliminates the “buy and dispose” trend and ensures that the life cycle of products is extended, even in a country like In Colombia, solidarity is developed with those who do not have a job or who do not have enough money to buy things left on by others.

At Andi, there are 300 companies that are part of the Vision 30/30 program that seeks to close the materials cycle and not dispose of or dispose of products and materials in midlife, just for the fact of consuming and buying. The circular economy is not limited to companies, but also sectors such as logistics, which have become a champion in recent years. The Colombian economy, each individual, must minimize waste and realize that when a product reaches the end of its life, its manufacturing materials must be kept within the economy whenever possible, generating a second life, a second use.

