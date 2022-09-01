The amazing celebration and tears of Pedro Cachin at the US Open

Argentinian Pedro Cashin advanced this Wednesday to the third round of the US Openand the fourth and last in the Grand Slam this season I played in New Yorkby winning a real tennis fight against American Brandon Holt 1-6, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) and 7-6 (10-6).

Kachin was born in Belleville, CordobaRanked 66th in the ATP rankings, they put another phenomenal performance on his team For the first time in the US Open He beat the American Holt (303) on Court 12 of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center complex, in Queens, New York.

argentinean, Who is going through the best moment of their career at the age of 27? He won this year Four titles challenger (In Madrid, Prague, Todi and Santo Domingo), he appeared at the US Open last Monday with a tough five-set victory over the Slovenian. physical jazz (347).

The scenario repeated this Wednesday, but this time the one who triggered two sets of disadvantages was Kachin, who started sporadically and inaccurately due to Holt’s solvency, arising from the previous tournament rankings, which was a tournament upset. First round countryman Taylor Fritz (12).

In the third stage Cachin will face France’s Corentin Mute on Friday (112), who defeated Dutchman Buttick van de Zandscholp (22) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

