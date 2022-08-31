Paraguay faces Mexico in a friendly match in the United States – Paraguay National Team

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Paraguay faces Mexico in an international friendly match. The match is part of Gerardo Martino’s La Trinity Tour for the 2022 World Cup, but serves Guillermo Barros Schelotto to continue the Albirroja renovation process. The clash begins in Atlanta, USA at 9:00 PM.

August 31, 2022 – 08:20

The Paraguay national team Third friendly feud since eliminating FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. For the third time in a row, the Perugia will not compete in the A world Cup. Guillermo Barros Schelottowho replaced Eduardo Berezzo In the last part of South American Qualifiersstarted with the renewal process with matches against Japan s South Korea.

After facing the Asians in June, the national team faces on Wednesday Mexico in a city AtlantaAnd the United State. The party that does not belong to FIFA datecorresponds to the La Tri tour he runs Gerardo Martino In preparation for the most important selection contest. Therefore, both clash with the majority of local players.

Barros Schelotto has 20 footballers at his disposal since then Alexis Duarte He was called up before the flight due to an ankle injury. In addition to those mentioned Football in Paraguaysix summoned from outside: save Matthias Gallarzain which he plays Curitiba From BrazilThe rest compete in football League (US) and LigaMX (Mexico).

After the two training sessions held in the city where he excelled Miguel Almiron with the Atlanta Unitedthe Argentine DT set eleven to measure the Aztecs from 9:00 p.m.: Anthony Silva; Evan PeresAnd the Bruno ValdezAnd the Saul SalcedoAnd the Matthew Gamarra; Richard SanchezAnd the Andres CubasAnd the Richard Ortiz; Derlis GonzalezAnd the Lorenzo Melgarejo s Carlos Gonzalez.

