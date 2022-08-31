Daniel Gallan faces Jordan Thompson in the second round of the US Open.

10 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Pay attention to what he said Daniel Elahi Jalan Rivers (Bucaramanga 1996) After beating Stefanos Tsipapas at the US Open on Monday: “It is not easy to maintain intensity and the head.”

victory Tennis player The Colombian has a special brilliance, although he was just a step into the second round in US Openbut its impact is that it was the first in the country in 47 years to break into the top 5 in the league professional tennis players (ATP). In 1975, Ivan Molina beat Spaniard Manuel Orantes, No. 3, in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Special brightness to victory Daniel Galan Rivers Increases as the third ATP player to leave a group in white (6-0) to TsitsipasAnd the fifth globally and before the number 94. Only Rafael Nadal s Novak Djokovictwo of the most championship winners in Big bangs In the world they did.

Only a black Greek balaka should have recognized superiority: “He played like a world class.”

Daniel Galan Rivers He is the youngest of four children in the A . family Former volleyball player, Santos, and current top bowler Doris. His older brothers are Sat, Rossio and Xandu, and all three have played tennis.

More Stories

Paraguay faces Mexico in a friendly match in the United States – Paraguay National Team

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Commonwealth Games: results from day two

18 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Scaloni prepares the squad list for Argentina’s friendlies

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Rafael Nadal begins his battle to regain the international tennis throne in the United States | Tennis

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Cuba tied in the third round of the World Chess Olympiad

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

They give it official: This will be the new shirt of the Colombian national team

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The NATIONAL / THE STEAM alliance seeks to implement educational projects that promote science and technology among girls

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Paraguay faces Mexico in a friendly match in the United States – Paraguay National Team

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How to customize Windows 10 boot image automatically

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Ugandan smile | The official website of Burgos CF

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Sample of Spanish films in San Sebastian with premieres

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter