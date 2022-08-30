Commonwealth Games: results from day two
The Toys The Commonwealth continues its course in the English city of Birmingham. On the second day of the female and male branchesThe semi-finalists were determined in men and those who would play in the final in women.
Australia and Fiji They will seek a gold medal in the women’s lottery decider. She defeated the Australian Girls in the semi-finals New Zealand By 17 to 12, while the Fijians did the same against them Canada by 24 to 7.
On the men’s front, Day Two left the semi-final matches confirmed. New Zealand In view of Fiji and South Africa In view of Australia Duels will be to determine the finalists who will fight for the gold medal.
The women’s final is scheduled to take place on 16:38 On Sunday, while men are held on the same day in 17:04 from our country.
Men’s results.
Group A
New Zealand 63-5 Sri Lanka.
England 0-34 Samoa
New Zealand 19-17 Samoa
England 47-19 Sri Lanka
Samoa 54-0 Sri Lanka
New Zealand 20-0 England
group b
South Africa 46-0 Malaysia
Scotland 41-0 Tonga
South Africa 36-5 Tonga
Scotland 12-50 Malaysia
Tonga 7-31 Malaysia
South Africa 34-0 Scotland
group C
Canada 31-0 Wales
Fiji 51-0 Zambia
Wales 38-5 Zambia
Fiji 19-12 Canada
Canada 12-24 Zambia
Fiji 34-28 Wales
group d
Australia 62-0 Jamaica
Kenya 14-27 Uganda
Uganda 40-0 Jamaica
Australia 7-5 Kenya
Australia 12-12 Uganda
Kenya 45-0 Jamaica
Quarter-finals:
silver cup:
England 7-5 Jamaica
Wales 14-33 Malaysia
Uganda 38-19 Sri Lanka
Tonga 7-19 Zambia
gold cup:
Fiji 7–34 Scotland
South Africa 33-0 Canada
New Zealand 31-0 Kenya
Australia 7-0 Samoa
Semi-final rounds:
Silver Cup (Sunday):
England – Wales
Tonga – Uganda
gold cup:
New Zealand – Fiji
South Africa – Australia
ultimate:
Women’s results
Group A
England 57-0 Sri Lanka
New Zealand 7-5 Canada
New Zealand 60-0 Sri Lanka
Canada 19-26 England
Canada 74-0 Sri Lanka
New Zealand 7-38 England
group b
Australia 38-0 South Africa
Fiji 12-31 Scotland
Scotland 33-12 South Africa
Australia 12-19 Fiji
Fiji 41-0 South Africa
Australia 50-0 Scotland
Semi-final rounds:
silver cup:
England 36-0 South Africa
Scotland 58-0 Sri Lanka
gold cup:
New Zealand 12-17 Australia
Fiji 24-7 Canada
Seventh place match
South Africa – Sri Lanka
Fifth place match
England – Scotland
Final Bronze Medal
New Zealand – Canada
Gold Medal Final:
Fiji and Australia
