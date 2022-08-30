Scaloni prepares the squad list for Argentina’s friendlies

Lionel Scaloni is working on the formation of the team for friendlies in the United States and the surprise will be the presence of Fausto Vera, who plays for Corinthians. kindness.

Argentina are preparing for a friendly tour in September, where they will face Honduras and Jamaica in the United States, in the last FIFA window before. World Cup Qatar 2022 and Lionel Scaloni is finalizing the details of the preliminary list, in which the presence of Fausto Vera may surprise.

Scaloni and the Argentine coaching staff closely follow the level of Vera, one of the former team members. The Argentines, who have been defending the Brazilian Corinthians shirt for a month, can enter the preliminary squad for the upcoming friendlies.

The soccer player was on the Argentine coach’s radar. They in turn know him because Fernando Boscia Batista has called him up in Sub 20 in recent years, and he participated in The U-20 World Cup in Poland in 2019 and was a champion at the 2020 Olympics in Colombia.





Scaloni will hand over to clubs the list of players booked for the tour in September. In any case, it is a preliminary list and the final list will be given ten days before the friendly matches. Vera could be one of the surprises among those mentioned. The first friendly match for the Argentine national team will be on the 23rd against Honduras in Miami and the second on the 27th against Jamaica in New York.

Fausto Vera plays at a very good level in Corinthians, so he can be called up for the next friendlies that the Argentine team will play.

Apart from Vera, there are other players who could be starters in the Argentina national team’s preliminary roster for the two friendlies, such as Enzo Fernandez, who is a big presence at Benfica; Giovanni Simeone, the last signing of Napoli, and Marcos Senesi, who was called up to the finals against Italy and added his first minutes against Estonia.



