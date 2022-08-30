Rafael Nadal begins his battle to regain the international tennis throne in the United States | Tennis

After recovering from an abdominal injury, Rafael Nadal returned to competitive activity on August 17. However, the sensations weren’t the best and he ended up losing to Croatian Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters 1000, in parts 6-7, 6-4, 3-6.

After that, Nadal traveled to New York City to prepare for his participation in

US Open



And also, what is his battle to return to the number one spot in the ATP rankings.

That’s yes, Rafa will never have it easy lifting the trophy at Flashing Meadows and could face “high-flying” opponents such as Diego Schwartzman, Cameron Nouri, Carlos Alcaraz and current world champion Daniil Medvedev. American Grand Slam.

In addition, Nadal’s physical condition could be another determining factor in his fight to regain the international tennis throne and no less, as this season he has suffered two injuries that kept him out of the tennis court for several weeks.

The first was a cracked rib he suffered in the semi-finals of the Masters 1000 at Indian Wells, then a ruptured abdomen forced him to withdraw from the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Rafael Nadal, Spanish tennis player, at Wimbledon France Press agency

Despite this, the soon-to-be father 36-year-old Spanish tennis player does not give up and maintains the illusion of returning to the “top” of the ATP and winning his third “major” of the season. Something he hasn’t achieved since 2010, when he won Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

When will Rafael Nadal’s first match at the US Open be?



Nadal’s first appearance at this year’s US Open will be on Tuesday, August 30 against Australian Rinke Hijikata, ranked 198th in the ATP rankings.

This match will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium and will take place around 6pm (Columbia time).